IND vs NZ: Poor visibility stops play at Dharamsala for around 10 minutes

The ICC World Cup match between India and New Zealand was called off due to poor visibility in the 16th over.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 19:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Foggy conditions during the India vs New Zealand match.
Foggy conditions during the India vs New Zealand match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
infoIcon

Foggy conditions during the India vs New Zealand match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The ICC World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala was temporarily suspended due to poor visibility in the 16th over.

The match was first paused for a short while in the 15th over when what looked like low-hanging clouds got the on-field umpires talking to each other. Even Virat Kohli could be seen engaging in a chat with New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

The playing conditions, however, got worse in the over that followed when fog covered the entire stretch of the park. The umpires stopped to have a chat again before proceeding to consult the players. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were finally seen walking off. The Kiwis followed the duo off the pitch.

The par score after 20 overs - the minimum requirement for a result to be possible in ODIs - for the loss of two wickets is 94, a score that India has already gone past.

The conditions, however, got better a little more than 10 minutes later, and the umpires asked the batters to return to the crease.

With the inclement weather in mind, it was later also decided that only one drinks break will be taken.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

