Virat Kohli has bowled in 73 innings in international cricket
Overall, he has bowled 161.5 overs and picked 8 wickets
Best bowling figures: 1/13 vs England (T20I) at Eden Gardens, 2011
His first wicket was Kevin Pietersen (ENG) in Manchester, 2011
Kohli is the first and only bowler to take a wicket off the zeroth (0th) ball in his T20I career
Kohli has taken four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL)
He had taken five wickets in the 2008 U-19 World Cup that India won
He has bowled in three ODI World Cups | 2011, 2015 and 2023
Kohli replaced the injured Hardik Pandya in the ninth over against Bangladesh in the World Cup, 2023