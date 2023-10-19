Virat Kohli, the ‘right-arm quick bowler’ over the years

Virat Kohli has bowled in 73 innings in international cricket

Overall, he has bowled 161.5 overs and picked 8 wickets

Virat Kohli bowls in ODI World Cup after eight years

Best bowling figures: 1/13 vs England (T20I) at Eden Gardens, 2011

His first wicket was Kevin Pietersen (ENG) in Manchester, 2011

Kohli is the first and only bowler to take a wicket off the zeroth (0th) ball in his T20I career

Kohli has taken four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

He had taken five wickets in the 2008 U-19 World Cup that India won

He has bowled in three ODI World Cups | 2011, 2015 and 2023

Kohli replaced the injured Hardik Pandya in the ninth over against Bangladesh in the World Cup, 2023

Hardik Pandya injures himself during IND vs BAN

More Shorts

IND vs BAN: Pune venue records
By Team Sportstar
IND vs BAN: Iconic moments in the ODI World Cups
By Team Sportstar
IND vs BAN: Leading wicket-takers in India vs Bangladesh World Cup matches
By Team Sportstar