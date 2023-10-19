ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya injures himself while bowling against Bangladesh, will not field but may bat

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya hobbled out of the ground with an injury during an ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

In the ninth over of the game on Thursday, Hardik, having bowled the second delivery to opening batter Litton Das, tried to stop the ball with his right leg in his followthrough.

As the ball rolled down to the fence, the cameras panned to the Indian all-rounder, who was seen having some difficulty while trying to get back on his feet.

The physio, who had to be summoned as Hardik writhed in pain, was seen taping his left leg a while later.

Hardik was later seen limping towards his run-up amid huge cheers from the crowd. Even though he had made up his mind to bowl, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli seemed to intervene in the final moment, and the duo asked him to go off the field.

Kohli bowled the final three deliveries of the over, much to the joy of the Pune crowd.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who has yet to comment on the severity of the injury, said in a statement: “Hardik Pandya’s injury is being assessed at the moment, and he is being taken for scans.”

The broadcasters informed that Hardik will not be available to field for the entire duration of the Bangladesh innings. He, however, can bat after 120 minutes have passed or after five wickets have fallen since it is an internal and not an external injury.

These are worrisome signs for Hardik, whose career has often been hampered by lower back problems since the 2018 Test series in England. The problem surfaced again during the Asia Cup later that year, in September. He was forced to miss the subsequent home Test series against the West Indies and the T20 series in Australia. He was then rested for the WI tour after the World Cup in England in 2019.