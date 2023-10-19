MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN: Why did umpire Richard Kettleborough not adjudge Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide?

The umpire’s decision provided Kohli with an additional chance to get to his 78th international hundred.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 21:44 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli in action against Bangladesh.
India’s Virat Kohli in action against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli in action against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

With only two required for India to win and three required for Virat Kohli to get to his 78th international hundred, Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed bowled a delivery that whizzed past the batter’s pads down leg to thud into the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

The on-field umpire, Richard Kettleborough, however, didn’t deem the delivery wide, as he may have felt that Kohli had shuffled a tad away from the direction of the ball. If the Indian batter had stayed put, it could have struck him on the pads.

The umpire’s decision ultimately provided Kohli with an additional opportunity to get to his 48th ODI century. He is now one ton away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record in the 50-over format.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, “A ball will be considered as passing wide of the striker unless it is sufficiently within reach for him/her to be able to hit it with the bat by means of a normal cricket stroke.”

But the rules also add, “The umpire shall not adjudge a delivery as being a Wide, if the striker, by moving, either causes the ball to pass wide of him/her.”

An expert on the official broadcaster’s post-match show, Deep Dasgupta, later quipped, “Virat Kohli got to his hundred with a little help from KL Rahul and then the umpire.”

Even Kuldeep Yadav, Kohli’s teammate, saw the funny side of things as he laughed gleefully in the dugout when the wide appeals from the Bangladesh players fell on deaf ears.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

