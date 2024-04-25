MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Mateta double fires Palace to win over Newcastle; Bournemouth beats Wolves

Bournemouth snapped a three-game winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at former manager Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 11:31 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Crystal Palace players celebrating a goal against Newcastle United.
Crystal Palace players celebrating a goal against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Crystal Palace players celebrating a goal against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Crystal Palace made absolutely sure of Premier League safety with an impressive 2-0 home defeat of Newcastle United on Wednesday with both goals scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It was a well-deserved win for the hosts while Newcastle’s European hopes were dealt a blow with a 10th away defeat.

Mateta put Palace ahead with a well-worked goal in the 54th minute after a one-two with Jordan Ayew.

He sealed the points late on after good work from Will Hughes and substitute Jeffrey Schlupp.

Palace are 14th with 39 points from 34 games, 14 points above 18th-placed Luton Town who also have four games left.

ALSO READ | Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain

Bournemouth back to winning ways with 1-0 victory over Wolves

Bournemouth snapped a three-game winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at former manager Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday courtesy of a first-half strike from Antoine Semenyo.

The win moved Bournemouth up to 10th place on 45 points, while Wolves, who have picked up just two points in their last six games, remain 12th on 43.

The visitors looked the better side from the opening exchanges and grabbed the lead after 37 minutes when Semenyo pounced on some sloppy Wolves defending to slot home from close range.

Wolves improved after the break and thought they had equalised with Hwang Hee-chan’s header, but the 66th-minute effort was ruled out by the VAR for a Matheus Cunha foul in the build-up.

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men with 11 minutes remaining when Milos Kerkez was given a straight red card after a poor tackle on Matt Doherty while Wolves found the net in stoppage time but it was ruled out for offside.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Newcastle United /

Crystal Palace /

Bournemouth /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

VAR

