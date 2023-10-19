Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium on November 1

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will inaugurate a life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar in the Wankhede Stadium premises on November 1.

In an interaction on Thursday, the MCA president Amol Kale said that the statue, which will be placed near the Sachin Tendulkar stand, will be inaugurated on the eve of India’s World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka on November 2.

While the icon is expected to be present for the occasion, several other dignitaries and members of the Indian team are also likely to grace the event. “We are finalising the schedule and the timing,” Kale said.

In February, the MCA president had announced that the association was planning to erect a life-size statue of Tendulkar as a tribute to the legend, who turned 50 in April.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, already has a stand named after him at his home ground Wankhede. Last year, the MCA had honoured former India captain Sunil Gavaskar with a corporate box and Dilip Vengsarkar with a stand.