MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium on November 1

While the icon is expected to be present for the occasion, several other dignitaries and members of the Indian team are also likely to grace the event.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 18:55 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
File Photo: Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, already has a stand named after him at his home ground Wankhede. 
File Photo: Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, already has a stand named after him at his home ground Wankhede.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu / K. R. Deepak
infoIcon

File Photo: Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, already has a stand named after him at his home ground Wankhede.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu / K. R. Deepak

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will inaugurate a life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar in the Wankhede Stadium premises on November 1.

In an interaction on Thursday, the MCA president Amol Kale said that the statue, which will be placed near the Sachin Tendulkar stand, will be inaugurated on the eve of India’s World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka on November 2.

While the icon is expected to be present for the occasion, several other dignitaries and members of the Indian team are also likely to grace the event. “We are finalising the schedule and the timing,” Kale said.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli bowls in ODI World Cup after eight years during India vs Bangladesh

In February, the MCA president had announced that the association was planning to erect a life-size statue of Tendulkar as a tribute to the legend, who turned 50 in April.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, already has a stand named after him at his home ground Wankhede. Last year, the MCA had honoured former India captain Sunil Gavaskar with a corporate box and Dilip Vengsarkar with a stand.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sachin Tendulkar /

Wankhede Stadium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium on November 1
    Shayan Acharya
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND 63/0 (10); Rohit, Gill attack in PowerPlay vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Celebrations are replaced by concern at Napoli amid a slow start to title defence
    AP
  5. FA to review lighting Wembley arch in Israeli colours following criticism
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium on November 1
    Shayan Acharya
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Cummins urges underperforming Australia batters to step up against Pakistan in Bengaluru
    Reuters
  3. Shreevats Goswami announces retirement from first-class cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Franchises retain 60 players, release 29 players for next season
    Shayan Acharya
  5. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND 63/0 (10); Rohit, Gill attack in PowerPlay vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium on November 1
    Shayan Acharya
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND 63/0 (10); Rohit, Gill attack in PowerPlay vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Celebrations are replaced by concern at Napoli amid a slow start to title defence
    AP
  5. FA to review lighting Wembley arch in Israeli colours following criticism
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment