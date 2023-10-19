ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera to join Sri Lanka squad as reserves

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team in India as travelling reserves.
The Sri Lanka Cricket selectors took this decision in order to ensure that the team has ready replacements in place to face contingencies, such as an injury to an existing squad member.
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli bowls in ODI World Cup after eight years during India vs Bangladesh
Accordingly, Mathews and Chameera will join the team tomorrow.
Sri Lanka’s next game will be against the Netherlands, which will be played in Lucknow on October 21st.
More to follow.
