Live

DC vs KKR LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals or Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders?

DC vs KKR Toss live updates: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders from the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Updated : Apr 03, 2024 17:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant plays a shot.
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant plays a shot. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant plays a shot. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 16th fixture of IPL 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

DC vs KKR TOSS UPDATE

The toss for DC vs KKR is scheduled to be held at 7pm today (April 3).

DC - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1/2

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1/3

KKR - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 1/2

Results after losing toss: Wins - 2/3

ACA-VDCA Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

