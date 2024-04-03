DC vs KKR LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals or Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders?

Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 16th fixture of IPL 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

DC vs KKR TOSS UPDATE

The toss for DC vs KKR is scheduled to be held at 7pm today (April 3).

DC - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1/2

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1/3

KKR - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 1/2

Results after losing toss: Wins - 2/3

ACA-VDCA Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5