AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup: We regret squandering promising start against Australia, says Nissanka

After a 125-run opening partnership, the Island nation suffered an unexpected batting collapse, losing all 10 wickets for just 84 runs to put up a below-par 209 on the board.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 12:23 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Sri Lanka’s batter Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring a half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Australia, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow.
Sri Lanka’s batter Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring a half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Australia, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sri Lanka's batter Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring a half-century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Australia, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: PTI

A disappointed Pathum Nissanka said a score close to 300 would have been a challenging total but Sri Lanka failed to sustain a promising start against Australia in a World Cup match here.

Nissanka (61) and fellow opener Kushal Perera (78) gave Sri Lanka an ideal start on Monday, stitching a 125-run partnership but the Island nation suffered an unexpected batting collapse, losing all 10 wickets for just 84 runs to put up a below-par 209 on the board.

RELATED | Australia gets WC campaign back on track with five-wicket win over Sri Lanka

The Australians grabbed the opportunity with Josh Inglis (58) and Mitchell Marsh (52) scoring half-centuries each to take their side to a five-wicket win in 35.2 overs, their first victory in three matches.

“Despite our promising start, we deeply regret not being able to sustain it, resulting in us being limited to a score of 210 runs,” Nissanka said at the post-match press conference.

“On a wicket like this, I believe we should aim for a total closer to 300 runs, and this was a contributing factor for our defeat.” Nissanka’s 61 off 67 balls was his second successive half-century in the tournament.

“I believe I’ve given my best for the team. I’m hopeful that I can contribute significantly by scoring substantial number of runs and playing substantial innings in the upcoming matches,” he said.

Sri Lanka have lost three games they have played so far and need to win all their remaining six matches for a shot at the semifinals.

They next face the Netherlands here on Saturday.

“Our focus now is to learn from our mistakes and strive for strong performances in the upcoming matches. Our mental level is good. We hope to play well in these matches and win the remaining matches,” Nissanka said.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ODI World Cup /

Sri Lanka /

Pathum Nissanka

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

