MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Adam Zampa not at physical best, says it was the ‘adrenaline’ which was getting him through in AUS vs SL

The 31-year-old didn’t seem too impressed with his spell and feels that it is taking him too long to find his rhythm.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 23:27 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Australia’s Adam Zampa fields during an ICC men’s Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka.
Australia’s Adam Zampa fields during an ICC men’s Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
infoIcon

Australia’s Adam Zampa fields during an ICC men’s Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Adam Zampa was not at his physical best during his match-winning performance against Sri Lanka on Monday.

“I did a gym session a couple of nights ago and, I don’t know if it was a back spasm, but I was under the weather the last couple of days. I had to do fitness tests before the game today. It felt like adrenaline was going to get me through,” the leg-spinner, who rattled the Sri Lankan middle-order with a four-wicket haul, said. 

However, the 31-year-old didn’t seem too impressed with his spell and feels that it is taking him too long to find his rhythm.

“It took me a lot longer than I wanted to get into the game today. Bowling to set batters, trying to build some pressure, I just wasn’t able to do that. I thought [Pat] Cummins’ spell was a gamechanger for us and even his energy, that run-out after the rain break. After I got a couple, the energy changed in the group.”

READ: Cricket’s return to the Olympics: How did it happen and what to expect?

After conceding 22 runs in three overs in his first spell, where he missed his lengths, Zampa was re-introduced in the attack with two new batters, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, at the crease.

Zampa scalped Mendis by getting him to top-edge his sweep shot and followed it up by picking three more wickets with his googlies.

Asked whether there was any pressure ahead of the match, especially on skipper Cummins, Zampa said, “The only thing I saw come on the WhatsApp group was ’same eleven as last game’. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Adam Zampa /

Australia /

Sri Lanka /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Adam Zampa not at physical best, says it was the ‘adrenaline’ which was getting him through in AUS vs SL
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE updates, Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Ronaldo starts, Lineups; BIH vs POR; 12:15 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Southgate keeps Henderson in England squad ahead of Italy match despite fans against him
    AFP
  4. Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Live streaming info, when and where to watch BIH vs POR today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Adam Zampa not at physical best, says it was the ‘adrenaline’ which was getting him through in AUS vs SL
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Australia gets WC campaign back on track with five-wicket win over Sri Lanka
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match delayed due to heavy winds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Waqar tells Shaheen to learn from Bumrah
    AFP
  5. Bangladesh’s Liton apologises after evicting media
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Adam Zampa not at physical best, says it was the ‘adrenaline’ which was getting him through in AUS vs SL
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE updates, Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Ronaldo starts, Lineups; BIH vs POR; 12:15 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Southgate keeps Henderson in England squad ahead of Italy match despite fans against him
    AFP
  4. Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Live streaming info, when and where to watch BIH vs POR today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment