MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match delayed due to heavy winds

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka happening at the Ekana Stadium on Monday was delayed after heavy winds caused hoardings to fly onto the ground.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 18:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A branding banner comes off after heavy winds interrupted play during the Australia vs Sri Lanka match.
A branding banner comes off after heavy winds interrupted play during the Australia vs Sri Lanka match. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu
infoIcon

A branding banner comes off after heavy winds interrupted play during the Australia vs Sri Lanka match. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka happening at the Ekana Stadium on Monday was delayed due to heavy winds.

The incident happened in the 41st over of the Sri Lankan innings. Shortly after Mitchell Starc clean bowled Lahiru Kumara with a yorker, a strong gust of wind blew across the ground, leading to fine dust and some stray plastic bags flying around in the field of play.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc, right, with captain Pat Cummins and umpire experience strong winds to interrupt the game during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka.
Australia’s Mitchell Starc, right, with captain Pat Cummins and umpire experience strong winds to interrupt the game during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/AP
lightbox-info

Australia’s Mitchell Starc, right, with captain Pat Cummins and umpire experience strong winds to interrupt the game during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/AP

However, the wind came back much stronger in the 43rd over, resulting in the branding coming off and falling on the seats below. A brief pause in play ensued, during which the public address system advised spectators to vacate the lower tiers of the stands and move to the seats higher up. The same announcement was repeated during the innings break after Sri Lanka was bowled out for 209.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc had a word with the on-field umpire before the ground was cleared up and the game resumed.

The match was earlier disrupted by rain, but the game continued on without any overs lost.

Sri Lanka started the match strongly with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera putting on a hundred-run partnership. But Australia struck back with some disciplined bowling and committed out-fielding to bring itself back into the game.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka came into the game winless in the tournament.

Related Topics

Australia /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match delayed due to heavy winds
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Australia needs 210 to win - AUS vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Waqar tells Shaheen to learn from Bumrah
    AFP
  4. IOC puts boxing ‘on hold’ for 2028 LA Games
    AFP
  5. Bangladesh’s Liton apologises after evicting media
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match delayed due to heavy winds
    Team Sportstar
  2. Waqar tells Shaheen to learn from Bumrah
    AFP
  3. Bangladesh’s Liton apologises after evicting media
    AFP
  4. Mitchell Starc warns Kusal Perera for backing up during AUS vs SL, threatens to run out non-striker
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs NED, ODI World Cup: No more under radar, South Africa looks too strong for Netherlands
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match delayed due to heavy winds
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Australia needs 210 to win - AUS vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Waqar tells Shaheen to learn from Bumrah
    AFP
  4. IOC puts boxing ‘on hold’ for 2028 LA Games
    AFP
  5. Bangladesh’s Liton apologises after evicting media
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment