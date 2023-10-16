MagazineBuy Print

Bangladesh’s Liton apologises after evicting media

Liton’s move was slammed as “unprecedented” by the popular daily Prothom Alo.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 17:42 IST , Dhaka - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bangladesh’s Liton Das during the 2023 World Cup.
Bangladesh’s Liton Das during the 2023 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Liton Das during the 2023 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Bangladesh opener Liton Das apologised on Monday after he called security to force journalists covering the Cricket World Cup away from the team’s hotel in India, earning him a sharp rebuke.

Bangladesh is one of the most followed cricket teams in the world despite its modest performances, and Liton’s move was slammed as “unprecedented” by the popular daily Prothom Alo.

Several Bangladeshi journalists had gathered outside the team hotel in Pune, irking Liton.

READ: Mitchell Starc warns Kusal Perera for backing up during AUS vs SL, threatens to run out non-striker

“I cannot recall if any such thing happened in the history of Bangladesh cricket,” veteran sports journalist Utpal Shuvro wrote.

Liton has scored 89 runs in three matches at the World Cup, 76 of those in one innings in a defeat to England.

He made a first-ball duck in the match against New Zealand in Chennai.

“I apologise for the situation that took place in the heat of the moment,” Liton wrote on his Facebook page, adding that the “media has an undeniable role in Bangladesh cricket”.

Bangladesh has won only one of its three matches. It faces host India in its next match in Pune on October 19.

Related Topics

Liton Das /

Bangladesh /

ICC World Cup 2023

