Bangladesh’s Liton apologises after evicting media

Bangladesh opener Liton Das apologised on Monday after he called security to force journalists covering the Cricket World Cup away from the team’s hotel in India, earning him a sharp rebuke.

Bangladesh is one of the most followed cricket teams in the world despite its modest performances, and Liton’s move was slammed as “unprecedented” by the popular daily Prothom Alo.

Several Bangladeshi journalists had gathered outside the team hotel in Pune, irking Liton.

“I cannot recall if any such thing happened in the history of Bangladesh cricket,” veteran sports journalist Utpal Shuvro wrote.

Liton has scored 89 runs in three matches at the World Cup, 76 of those in one innings in a defeat to England.

He made a first-ball duck in the match against New Zealand in Chennai.

“I apologise for the situation that took place in the heat of the moment,” Liton wrote on his Facebook page, adding that the “media has an undeniable role in Bangladesh cricket”.

Bangladesh has won only one of its three matches. It faces host India in its next match in Pune on October 19.