AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Starc warns Kusal Perera for backing up, threatens to run out non-striker

Into the fifth ball of the first over, Starc stopped before releasing the delivery and caught Perera out of his crease.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 14:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Starc of Australia reacts towards Kusal Perera of Sri Lanka during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Sri Lanka.
Mitchell Starc of Australia reacts towards Kusal Perera of Sri Lanka during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mitchell Starc of Australia reacts towards Kusal Perera of Sri Lanka during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc warned Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera for backing up during the first over of their World Cup 2023 mach in Lucknow.

Into the fifth ball of the first over, Starc stopped before releasing the delivery and caught Perera out of his crease. However, Starc did not run him out and gave a verbal warning. The move sparked the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate and the legality of running out the non-striker for walking out of the crease.

The pacer pulled up in his run up again in the fifth over but Perera was inside the crease this time.

In the past, Starc had pulled up in his run up to warn Jos Buttler for backing up during a T20 match between Australia and England.

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Mitchell Starc /

Kusal Perera

