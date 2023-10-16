MagazineBuy Print

Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS, SL hunt first win; Toss at 1:30PM - AUS v SL match updates

AUS vs SL: Catch the live score and updates from the Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : Oct 16, 2023 12:55 IST

Team Sportstar
LUCKNOW 15/10/2023. Sri Lankas skipper Kusal Mendis during practice session on the eve of their match against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow on Sunday. OCTOBER 15, 2023
LUCKNOW 15/10/2023. Sri Lankas skipper Kusal Mendis during practice session on the eve of their match against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow on Sunday. OCTOBER 15, 2023 PHOTO SANDEEP SAXENA | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
LUCKNOW 15/10/2023. Sri Lankas skipper Kusal Mendis during practice session on the eve of their match against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow on Sunday. OCTOBER 15, 2023 PHOTO SANDEEP SAXENA | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

  • October 16, 2023 12:55
    Australia vs Sri Lanka - World Cup results

    1975 - Australia win by 52 runs (The Oval)

    1992 - Australia won by seven wickets (Adelaide)

    1996 - Sri Lanka won by forfeit (Colombo)

    1996 - Sri Lanka won by seven wickets (Lahore)

    2003 - Australia won by 96 runs (Centurion)

    2003 - Australia won by 48 runs (Gqeberha)

    2007 - Australia won by seven wickets (St. George’s)

    2007 - Australia won by 53 runs (Bridgetown)

    2011 - No Result

    2015 - Australia won by 64 runs (Sydney)

    2019 - Australia won by 87 runs (London)

  • October 16, 2023 12:49
    Biggest upset of the tournament?

    ENG vs AFG: ICC World Cup 2023 comes alive as ‘underdog’ Afghanistan stuns defending champion England

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan combined well to alter England’s best-laid plans. Afghanistan has the ability within its ranks and this is an outfit here on merit.

  • October 16, 2023 12:40
    AUS vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS

    Highest score (AUS) - 376/9 in 50 overs (2015; Sydney)

    Lowest score (AUS) - 74 all-out in 26.4 overs (2013; Brisbane)

    Highest score (SL) - 343/5 in 50 overs (2003; Syndey)

    Lowest score (SL) - 91 all-out in 35.5 overs (1985; Adelaide)

  • October 16, 2023 12:31
    ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table

    After three wins out of three, India and New Zealand occupy the top two spots on the points table. Australia, to everyone’s shock, is languising at the bottom place ahead of today’s match.

    ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs AFG: India top with win vs Pakistan; standings, Net Run Rate

    ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India in the second week.

  • October 16, 2023 12:29
    Australia vs Sri Lanka - Head to Head Record in World Cups

    Matches played - 11

    Australia - 8

    Sri Lanka - 2

    Last result - Australia won by 87 runs (2019; Oval)

  • October 16, 2023 12:23
    Pat Cummins ready for a turnaround

    After facing its heaviest World Cup defeat on Thursday against South Africa, Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted the mood in the camp was ‘flat’ but that his team is ready to turn it around when it takes on Sri Lanka.

    AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Cummins says Australia ‘desperate to turn it around’ after losses against India, South Africa

    After facing its heaviest World Cup defeat earlier this week against South Africa, Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted the mood in the camp was ‘flat’ but that his team is ready to turn it around when it takes on Sri Lanka on Monday in Lucknow.

  • October 16, 2023 12:20
    The new Lucknow pitch

    After coming into much criticism following the last international match played here, the relaid pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium gave a good account of itself during its first World Cup match between Australia and South Africa.

    ICC World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa showed Lucknow has learnt from its mistakes

    AUS vs SA: Pat Cummins had reckoned the wicket had good pace and bounce on match eve while Kagiso Rabada said that the wicket looked different from what it had during the IPL.

  • October 16, 2023 12:14
    Australia vs Sri Lanka - Head to Head Record

    Matches played: 102

    Australia won: 63

    Sri Lanka won: 35

    No result: 4

    Last result: Australia won by four wickets (Colombo; 2022)

  • October 16, 2023 12:01
    Australia vs Sri Lanka - Dream11 Prediction

    Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (c)

    Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

    All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Marcus Stoinis

    Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (vc), Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Zampa

    Team composition: AUS 6-5 SL | Credits Left: 9

  • October 16, 2023 11:57
    The Afghan Atalan shine

    Afghanistan pulled off a monumental victory against England in the World Cup on Sunday. Here is how it happened.

    ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan catches England in spin-web, posts 69-run victory

    Afghanistan won its second-ever ODI World Cup match as it beat defending champion England by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

  • October 16, 2023 11:53
    A first since 1992 for Australia

    Australia lost its two fixtures so far against India and South Africa. This is the first time since the 1992 edition that Australia has lost its two opening games at a World Cup.

  • October 16, 2023 11:48
    Australia vs Sri Lanka - Predicted Lineups

    AUSTRALIA: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(wk), Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood.

    SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

  • October 16, 2023 11:42
    Australia vs Sri Lanka Preview

    A basement battle of sorts, between Sri Lanka and Australia, eighth and 10th on the World Cup 2023 points table, respectively, is something few would have conceived ahead of the tournament.

    And yet here they are; a pre-tournament favourite and a side that tends to punch above its weight, desperate to open their account at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia, Sri Lanka look to revive campaigns after successive losses

    AUS vs SL: Having suffered back-to-back defeats, Australia and Sri Lanka will look to open their account in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Monday.

  • October 16, 2023 11:30
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

    The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, October 16.

    What time will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

    The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

    Which TV channel will broadcast AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
