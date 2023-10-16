Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS, SL hunt first win; Toss at 1:30PM - AUS v SL match updates

Key Updates
- October 16, 2023 12:55Australia vs Sri Lanka - World Cup results
1975 - Australia win by 52 runs (The Oval)
1992 - Australia won by seven wickets (Adelaide)
1996 - Sri Lanka won by forfeit (Colombo)
1996 - Sri Lanka won by seven wickets (Lahore)
2003 - Australia won by 96 runs (Centurion)
2003 - Australia won by 48 runs (Gqeberha)
2007 - Australia won by seven wickets (St. George’s)
2007 - Australia won by 53 runs (Bridgetown)
2011 - No Result
2015 - Australia won by 64 runs (Sydney)
2019 - Australia won by 87 runs (London)
- October 16, 2023 12:49Biggest upset of the tournament?
- October 16, 2023 12:40AUS vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (AUS) - 376/9 in 50 overs (2015; Sydney)
Lowest score (AUS) - 74 all-out in 26.4 overs (2013; Brisbane)
Highest score (SL) - 343/5 in 50 overs (2003; Syndey)
Lowest score (SL) - 91 all-out in 35.5 overs (1985; Adelaide)
- October 16, 2023 12:31ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table
After three wins out of three, India and New Zealand occupy the top two spots on the points table. Australia, to everyone’s shock, is languising at the bottom place ahead of today’s match.
- October 16, 2023 12:29Australia vs Sri Lanka - Head to Head Record in World Cups
Matches played - 11
Australia - 8
Sri Lanka - 2
Last result - Australia won by 87 runs (2019; Oval)
- October 16, 2023 12:23Pat Cummins ready for a turnaround
After facing its heaviest World Cup defeat on Thursday against South Africa, Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted the mood in the camp was ‘flat’ but that his team is ready to turn it around when it takes on Sri Lanka.
After facing its heaviest World Cup defeat earlier this week against South Africa, Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted the mood in the camp was ‘flat’ but that his team is ready to turn it around when it takes on Sri Lanka on Monday in Lucknow.
- October 16, 2023 12:20The new Lucknow pitch
After coming into much criticism following the last international match played here, the relaid pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium gave a good account of itself during its first World Cup match between Australia and South Africa.
- October 16, 2023 12:14Australia vs Sri Lanka - Head to Head Record
Matches played: 102
Australia won: 63
Sri Lanka won: 35
No result: 4
Last result: Australia won by four wickets (Colombo; 2022)
- October 16, 2023 12:01Australia vs Sri Lanka - Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (c)
Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (vc), Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Zampa
Team composition: AUS 6-5 SL | Credits Left: 9
- October 16, 2023 11:57The Afghan Atalan shine
Afghanistan pulled off a monumental victory against England in the World Cup on Sunday. Here is how it happened.
- October 16, 2023 11:53A first since 1992 for Australia
Australia lost its two fixtures so far against India and South Africa. This is the first time since the 1992 edition that Australia has lost its two opening games at a World Cup.
- October 16, 2023 11:48Australia vs Sri Lanka - Predicted Lineups
AUSTRALIA: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(wk), Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood.
SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
- October 16, 2023 11:42Australia vs Sri Lanka Preview
A basement battle of sorts, between Sri Lanka and Australia, eighth and 10th on the World Cup 2023 points table, respectively, is something few would have conceived ahead of the tournament.
And yet here they are; a pre-tournament favourite and a side that tends to punch above its weight, desperate to open their account at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Monday.
- October 16, 2023 11:30LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, October 16.
What time will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Which TV channel will broadcast AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
