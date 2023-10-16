Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS, SL hunt first win; Toss at 1:30PM - AUS v SL match updates

Australia vs Sri Lanka Preview

A basement battle of sorts, between Sri Lanka and Australia, eighth and 10th on the World Cup 2023 points table, respectively, is something few would have conceived ahead of the tournament.

And yet here they are; a pre-tournament favourite and a side that tends to punch above its weight, desperate to open their account at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Monday.