Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Cricket’s inclusion approved by IOC members

Baseball/ Softball, Lacrosse and Flag Football have also been included in the 2028 roster after ratification by the IOC .

Published : Oct 16, 2023 13:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Cricket to be included at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. (File Photo)
Representative Image: Cricket to be included at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Representative Image: Cricket to be included at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Olympic Committee has approved the inclusion of cricket and squash in the 2028 edition of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Baseball/softball, lacrosse, and flag football have also been included in the 2028 roster after ratification at an IOC meeting in Mumbai on Monday.

However, the vote was not unanimous, with two members voting against the motion. 

According to IOC rules, host cities can propose sports they would like added to the Olympic programme.

A six-team T20 format has been proposed for men and women.

READ | India announces plan to host 2036 Olympics - what next?

Cricket featured at the Olympics only once before, during the 1900 Paris Games. Great Britain won the final, defeating France by 158 runs. The Netherlands and Belgium opted to withdraw from the competition.

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said, “I’d like to thank the International Olympic Committee and LA28 for their support and for their trust in our organisation’s ability to deliver a world-class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world. The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is truly icing on the cake. The innings has just begun, and we can’t wait to see where this incredible journey leads.”

IOC member Nita M. Ambani said that the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympics program was a welcome addition that had the potential to attract a lot of new interest and opportunities for the Olympic movement across newer geographies in the world.

Ambani said, “As an IOC member, a proud Indian, and an ardent cricket fan, I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028!” 

“Cricket is one of the most loved sports globally, and the second most watched. For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it’s a religion!”

