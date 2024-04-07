MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024, Round 3: Vaishali secures first tournament win; Humpy draws against Tan

Much before Praggnanandhaa won, Vaishali carved out an impressive victory over Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 10:30 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
Vaishali carved out an impressive victory over Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova at the FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024. (File Photo)
Vaishali carved out an impressive victory over Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova at the FIDE Women's Candidates 2024. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
Vaishali carved out an impressive victory over Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova at the FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

A day after siblings R. Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa suffered defeats, Saturday’s triumphant duo had an added reason to be pleased. They were the only third-round winners in their respective sections.

Much before Praggnanandhaa won, Vaishali carved out an impressive victory over Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova. The battle between the two lowest-rated players in the eight-player field in the FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024 in Toronto saw the Indian launch a well-calculated kingside offensive and close out the game without much resistance.

On a day when K. Humpy denied leader Tan Zhongyi a third straight victory and matched her all the way to a solid draw, Lei Tingjie held top seed Aleksandra Goryachkina, as did Anna Muzychuk to Kateryna Lagno.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 3

For the record, Tan stays ahead at 2.5 points, and Goryachkina is next at 2 points, followed half a point behind by the trio of Humpy, Vaishali and Lagno.

Even as the Humpy-Tan game ended rather quickly following a quick exchange of pieces, Vaishali slowly developed her pieces while opting for a queen-side castle. Once her pieces were ready to launch the offensive, Vaishali took a great deal of time before sacrificing a knight for one of the pawns guarding the black king.

VAISHALI VS SALIMOVA CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 3 MATCH

Though Salimova offered a bishop soon for some respite, Vaishali smartly declined it. She kept up the pressure by holding the threat of delivering a queen-and-bishop checkmate. Soon, Vaishali won back the knight. Once the queens were off the board and the dust settled, she emerged with a four-pawn advantage. At this stage, Salimova decided not to continue.

Vaishali now plays Goryachkina, while Humpy faces Salimova next before the first rest day on Monday.

Third-round results (Indians unless stated):

K. Humpy (1.5) drew with Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 2.5) in 32 moves in Queen’s Pawn game; R. Vaishali (1.5) bt Nurgyul Salimova (Bul, 1) in 33 moves in Petroff Defence; Lei Tingjie (Chn, 1) drew with Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2) in 45 moves in Evans Gambit; Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 1) drew with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 1.5) in 44 moves in Ruy Lopez Closed.

Fourth-round pairings: Salimova-Humpy; Goryachkina-Vaishali; Lagno-Tan; Muzychuk-Lei.

