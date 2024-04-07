Candidates 2024, Round 3: Vaishali secures first tournament win; Humpy draws against Tan

A day after siblings R. Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa suffered defeats, Saturday’s triumphant duo had an added reason to be pleased. They were the only third-round winners in their respective sections.

Much before Praggnanandhaa won, Vaishali carved out an impressive victory over Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova. The battle between the two lowest-rated players in the eight-player field in the FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024 in Toronto saw the Indian launch a well-calculated kingside offensive and close out the game without much resistance.

On a day when K. Humpy denied leader Tan Zhongyi a third straight victory and matched her all the way to a solid draw, Lei Tingjie held top seed Aleksandra Goryachkina, as did Anna Muzychuk to Kateryna Lagno.

For the record, Tan stays ahead at 2.5 points, and Goryachkina is next at 2 points, followed half a point behind by the trio of Humpy, Vaishali and Lagno.

Even as the Humpy-Tan game ended rather quickly following a quick exchange of pieces, Vaishali slowly developed her pieces while opting for a queen-side castle. Once her pieces were ready to launch the offensive, Vaishali took a great deal of time before sacrificing a knight for one of the pawns guarding the black king.

Though Salimova offered a bishop soon for some respite, Vaishali smartly declined it. She kept up the pressure by holding the threat of delivering a queen-and-bishop checkmate. Soon, Vaishali won back the knight. Once the queens were off the board and the dust settled, she emerged with a four-pawn advantage. At this stage, Salimova decided not to continue.

Vaishali now plays Goryachkina, while Humpy faces Salimova next before the first rest day on Monday.

Third-round results (Indians unless stated):

K. Humpy (1.5) drew with Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 2.5) in 32 moves in Queen’s Pawn game; R. Vaishali (1.5) bt Nurgyul Salimova (Bul, 1) in 33 moves in Petroff Defence; Lei Tingjie (Chn, 1) drew with Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2) in 45 moves in Evans Gambit; Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 1) drew with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 1.5) in 44 moves in Ruy Lopez Closed.

Fourth-round pairings: Salimova-Humpy; Goryachkina-Vaishali; Lagno-Tan; Muzychuk-Lei.