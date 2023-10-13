MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: South Africa on top, India 3rd, Australia 9th; standings, NRR

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India in the second week.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 17:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa earned its second win by 134 runs over Australia in Lucknow.
South Africa earned its second win by 134 runs over Australia in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

South Africa earned its second win by 134 runs over Australia in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup began on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and 2019 losing finalist New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format. At the end of the 45 group stage matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16. The final is scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ
World Cup 2023 most runs in week 2: de Kock leading run-scorer; Rizwan, Mendis in top three

South Africa vaulted to the top of the points table after defeating Australia by 134 runs for its second win in the first week of the tournament.

New Zealand remains second, despite being level on points with India and Pakistan, thanks to its healthy NRR.

ALSO READ
World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Santner leads; Bumrah, Rabada in top five

India is third after it thrashed Afghanistan on Wednesday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table in second week:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. South Africa 2 2 0 4 +2.360
2. New Zealand 2 2 0 4 +1.958
3. India 2 2 0 4 +1.500
4. Pakistan 2 2 0 4 +0.927
5. England 2 1 1 2 +0.436
6. Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.561
7. Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 -1.161
8. Netherlands 2 0 2 0 -1.800
9. Australia 2 0 2 0 -1.846
10. Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -1.907

(Updated after on October 12 after Australia vs South Africa)

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Santner leads; Bumrah, Rabada in top five
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: BAN 204/7 (42) Mahmudullah, Taskin at crease vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: South Africa on top, India 3rd, Australia 9th; standings, NRR
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023 most runs in week 2: de Kock leading run-scorer; Rizwan, Mendis in top three
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC eager to double award 2030-2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Santner leads; Bumrah, Rabada in top five
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023 most runs in week 2: de Kock leading run-scorer; Rizwan, Mendis in top three
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: South Africa on top, India 3rd, Australia 9th; standings, NRR
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Time running out for Bangladesh, with ailing batting unit needing an uplift
    Abhishek Saini
  5. ODI World Cup 2023 Diary: Blue tinge in yellow land, snow-capped Dhauladhar range and Babar Azam’s super fan
    V.S. Aravind ,Ayan Acharya,K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Santner leads; Bumrah, Rabada in top five
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: BAN 204/7 (42) Mahmudullah, Taskin at crease vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: South Africa on top, India 3rd, Australia 9th; standings, NRR
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023 most runs in week 2: de Kock leading run-scorer; Rizwan, Mendis in top three
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC eager to double award 2030-2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment