ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: South Africa on top, India 3rd, Australia 9th; standings, NRR

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup began on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and 2019 losing finalist New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format. At the end of the 45 group stage matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16. The final is scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

South Africa vaulted to the top of the points table after defeating Australia by 134 runs for its second win in the first week of the tournament.

New Zealand remains second, despite being level on points with India and Pakistan, thanks to its healthy NRR.

India is third after it thrashed Afghanistan on Wednesday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table in second week:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1. South Africa 2 2 0 4 +2.360 2. New Zealand 2 2 0 4 +1.958 3. India 2 2 0 4 +1.500 4. Pakistan 2 2 0 4 +0.927 5. England 2 1 1 2 +0.436 6. Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.561 7. Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 -1.161 8. Netherlands 2 0 2 0 -1.800 9. Australia 2 0 2 0 -1.846 10. Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -1.907

(Updated after on October 12 after Australia vs South Africa)