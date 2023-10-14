MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Sharma becomes third player to hit 300 sixes in ODIs

Rohit achieved the feat with his third six against Pakistan during an ICC ODI World Cup match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 18:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma in action.
India’s Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the third cricketer after Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi to smack 300 sixes in the one-day international format.

Rohit achieved the feat with his third six against Pakistan during an ICC ODI World Cup match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. It was a handsome drive over long on off Haris Rauf.

Bumrah becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of ODI World Cup 2023 in match vs Pakistan

India captain Rohit struck a brilliant 131 off 84 balls against Afghanistan, which included nine sixes, taking him past Gayle (553) to the top of the list for most sixes in international cricket across all formats.

He also became the first player to score seven World Cup centuries, overtaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

In reaching his century off just 63 balls, Rohit also made India’s fastest ton at a World Cup.

Rohit Sharma

