Bumrah becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of ODI World Cup 2023 in match vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup when he clean bowled Shadab Khan in the league fixture against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah angled one in, and the ball pitched and straightened just enough to beat Shadab’s forward prod to hit the top of the off stump.

Bumrah had earlier cleaned up Muhammad Rizwan with an off-cutter.

Bumrah, who now has eight wickets, is tied with New Zealand’s Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner.

With a score of 155 for 2 in the 30th over, Pakistan was cruising. But Kuldeep Yadav’s wristspin and Bumrah’s wily pace variations on a slow Ahmedabad surface completely stunted Pakistan’s momentum.

Kuldeep finished with figures of 2 for 35 as Pakistan lost eight wickets for just 36 runs in 13 overs to be all out for 191. This is also Pakistan’s lowest total against India in a 50-over World Cup match since 1999.