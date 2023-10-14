IND vs PAK: Babar Azam hits first ODI fifty against India in World Cup 2023 match

Pakistan captain Babar Azam struck his maiden ODI half-century against India in the 2023 ICC World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

After being inserted, Babar walked in at number three after the fall of Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique. He sped off the blocks, reached his half-century off 57 balls in his eighth innings against India, and ended a five-match streak without a fifty-plus score. He was eventually clean bowled by Mohammed Siraj for 50 off 58. He added 82 with Muhammad Rizwan for the third wicket.

Babar first played against India in a 2017 Champions Trophy match and fell for eight. In its victorious final in the same tournament, Babar struck 46. Babar had two more scores in the forties against India in the 2018 Asia Cup and during the 2019 World Cup, where he was castled for 48 by Kuldeep Yadav.

Babar was cleaned up for 10 by Hardik Pandya during their previous meeting in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September.

Babar has also played four T20Is against India and has a best of 68 not out.

Overall, the 28-year-old has stacked up over 5400 runs in ODIs at an average above 57 with 19 hundreds and 28 half-centuries.