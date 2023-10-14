MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs PAK: Babar Azam hits first ODI fifty against India in World Cup 2023 match

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Babar Azam scored his first half-century in eight outings against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 16:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Babar Azam in action against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Babar Azam in action against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

Babar Azam in action against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Pakistan captain Babar Azam struck his maiden ODI half-century against India in the 2023 ICC World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE

After being inserted, Babar walked in at number three after the fall of Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique. He sped off the blocks, reached his half-century off 57 balls in his eighth innings against India, and ended a five-match streak without a fifty-plus score. He was eventually clean bowled by Mohammed Siraj for 50 off 58. He added 82 with Muhammad Rizwan for the third wicket.

ALSO READ
What happened last time India chased against Pakistan in ODI World Cup

Babar first played against India in a 2017 Champions Trophy match and fell for eight. In its victorious final in the same tournament, Babar struck 46. Babar had two more scores in the forties against India in the 2018 Asia Cup and during the 2019 World Cup, where he was castled for 48 by Kuldeep Yadav.

Babar was cleaned up for 10 by Hardik Pandya during their previous meeting in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September.

Babar has also played four T20Is against India and has a best of 68 not out.

Overall, the 28-year-old has stacked up over 5400 runs in ODIs at an average above 57 with 19 hundreds and 28 half-centuries.

Related Topics

Babar Azam /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: PAK 156/3 (30); Siraj removes Babar Azam for 50 - IND v PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK: Babar Azam hits first ODI fifty against India in World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Cricket: Argentina smashes multiple records, hammering Chile for 427/1 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Why did Virat Kohli change jersey during India vs Pakistan match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sub-junior hockey teams excel in opening matches on Dutch tour
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs PAK: Babar Azam hits first ODI fifty against India in World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Why did Virat Kohli change jersey during India vs Pakistan match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. What happened last time India chased against Pakistan in ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kane Williamson suffers thumb fracture; Tom Blundell flown in as cover
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill included in India’s playing XI against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: PAK 156/3 (30); Siraj removes Babar Azam for 50 - IND v PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK: Babar Azam hits first ODI fifty against India in World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Cricket: Argentina smashes multiple records, hammering Chile for 427/1 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Why did Virat Kohli change jersey during India vs Pakistan match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sub-junior hockey teams excel in opening matches on Dutch tour
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment