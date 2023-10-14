India captain Rohit Sharma became the third batter to hit 300 ODI sixes during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi leads the six-hitting charts in ODI cricket with a staggering 351 maximums to his name. West Indies legend Chris Gayle follows Afridi on the list of batters with the most sixes in 50-overs cricket.

Rohit also leads the sixes chart in T20Is and recently surpassed Gayle for most sixes across formats.

Here is a look at the leading six-hitters in ODI cricket: