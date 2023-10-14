  • Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - Sixes: 351, Matches: 398, Runs: 8064, HS: 124, SR: 117.00
  • Chris Gayle (West Indies) -Sixes: 331, Matches: 301, Runs: 10480, HS: 215, SR: 81.19
  • Rohit Sharma (India) - Sixes: 302*, Matches: 254, Runs: 10329, HS: 264, SR: 91.22
  • Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) -Sixes: 270, Matches: 445, Runs: 13430, HS: 189, SR: 91.20
  • MS Dhoni (India) - Sixes: 229, Matches: 350, Runs: 10773, HS: 183*, SR: 87.56