Gunathilaka’s ban lifted after acquittal in Australia

The cricketer had faced charges of alleged sexual assault in Australia during his visit as a member of the National team for the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 11:40 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially announced the full lifting of the ban on cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka. The ban had been imposed in November 2022 following criminal allegations against him during his travel to Australia.

According to the media release by SLC, “The Independent Inquiry Committee, appointed by SLC, undertook a thorough investigation into the impact of the allegations against Gunathilaka.”

The cricketer had faced charges of alleged sexual assault in Australia during his visit as a member of the National team for the T20 World Cup in 2022.

After a period of suspension, Gunathilaka was acquitted of all charges filed against him in the District Court of New South Wales, Australia, and he returned to Sri Lanka on October 3, 2023. The charges, which had led to his suspension, were dropped by the Prosecution before the trial.

Sri Lanka Cricket /

Danushka Gunathilaka /

Australia

