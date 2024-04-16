MagazineBuy Print

Bangladesh names Pakistan’s Mushtaq Ahmed as new spin coach

Bangladesh has been in the hunt for a spin-bowling coach since Sri Lankan Rangana Herath left in November. Local coach Sohel Islam filled in during the recent series against Sri Lanka.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 20:45 IST , DHAKA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Mushtaq was a spin coach with England from 2008-14, the West Indies in 2018-19 and Pakistan from 2020-2022.
Mushtaq was a spin coach with England from 2008-14, the West Indies in 2018-19 and Pakistan from 2020-2022. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley
infoIcon

Mushtaq was a spin coach with England from 2008-14, the West Indies in 2018-19 and Pakistan from 2020-2022. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley

Bangladesh named former Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed on Tuesday as the spin-bowling coach for the men’s national cricket team.

Mushtaq will join the side before a preparation camp for next month’s five-match Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe and will work with the Bangladesh team until the end of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

Bangladesh has been in the hunt for a spin-bowling coach since Sri Lankan Rangana Herath left in November. Local coach Sohel Islam filled in during the recent series against Sri Lanka.

Mushtaq was a spin coach with England from 2008-14, the West Indies in 2018-19 and Pakistan from 2020-2022.

ALSO READ: Captain Babar back as Pakistan faces New Zealand in T20 World Cup build-up

He was also Pakistan’s bowling consultant between 2014 and 2016.

“It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin-bowling coach,” 53-year-old Mushtaq said.

“I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable, and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around.

“They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instil that belief into them,” he said.

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for five T20s from May 3-12 before travelling to the United States for a three-match series against the hosts and the T20 World Cup.

