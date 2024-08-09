MagazineBuy Print

PSG signs Ecuadorian defender Pacho from Frankfurt

Neither PSG nor Frankfurt disclosed the financial details of the deal. The 22-year-old Ecuador international, capped 16 times, becomes the first Ecuadorian player in PSG’s history.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 19:05 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Willian Pacho of Ecuador gestures during the warms up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024, in Houston, Texas.
Willian Pacho of Ecuador gestures during the warms up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024, in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Willian Pacho of Ecuador gestures during the warms up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024, in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Paris St Germain has signed Ecuadorian centre-back Willian Pacho from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a contract until 2029, the Ligue 1 champion said on Friday.

Neither PSG nor Frankfurt disclosed the financial details of the deal. The 22-year-old Ecuador international, capped 16 times, becomes the first Ecuadorian player in PSG’s history.

Having started his career at Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, Pacho made 44 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt since joining from Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp last year.

ALSO READ: Spain midfielder Dani Olmo announces departure from RB Leipzig

“Willian is a fantastic young international player –- and the latest top talent to join our club. At PSG we continue to build our project based on an amazing, young talented team -– and most important, the collective team,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

On Monday, PSG signed highly rated 19-year-old Portuguese defensive midfielder Joao Neves from Primeira Liga side Benfica on a five-year contract.

PSG

