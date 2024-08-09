MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain midfielder Dani Olmo announces departure from RB Leipzig

Olmo, who was a vital part of his country’s Euro 2024 triumph and one of six Spain players in UEFA’s team of the tournament, is expected to join Spanish giant Barcelona.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 16:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain’s Dani Olmo celebrates near the trophy after winning the Euro 2024.
Spain’s Dani Olmo celebrates near the trophy after winning the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Dani Olmo celebrates near the trophy after winning the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

RB Leipzig’s Spain international Dani Olmo is leaving after more than four years at the Bundesliga club, the midfielder said on Friday and is now expected to join Barcelona.

Olmo, 26, signed for Leipzig in 2020, extending his contract until 2027 last year. He has played 148 times for the team in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and winning two German Cups.

“A young club, a young player ... We grew up, won our first trophies and made history together,” Olmo said on social media.

“Two Cups and the Super Cup are just some of the many unforgettable moments that’ll always stay with me. Thank you RB Leipzig, you’ll forever be in my heart,” he added.

ALSO READ | Bayern Munich loans winger Bryan Zaragoza to Osasuna

The versatile Olmo was a vital part of his country’s Euro 2024 triumph and one of six Spain players in UEFA’s team of the tournament.

According to media reports, Olmo is expected to sign for Barca, returning to the club where he spent seven years in the youth academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb aged 16.

Related stories

Related Topics

Dani Olmo /

RB Leipzig /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain midfielder Dani Olmo announces departure from RB Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: India men’s 4x400 relay team manages season-best timing; Vinesh Phogat appeal verdict expected today; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Teen sprinter Quincy Wilson’s first race a learning experience as USA advances in 4x400 relay
    AP
  4. Who are the lawyers representing Vinesh Phogat in her appeal to CAS after Paris 2024 Olympics disqualification?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India’s flagbearers for closing ceremony
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain midfielder Dani Olmo announces departure from RB Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. Bayern Munich loans winger Bryan Zaragoza to Osasuna
    AFP
  3. Ten-man Inter Miami edges Toronto 4-3 to advance in Leagues Cup
    AFP
  4. Former FIFA interim president and long-time leader of African football Issa Hayatou dies at 77
    AP
  5. Man United has defensive concerns for City game, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain midfielder Dani Olmo announces departure from RB Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: India men’s 4x400 relay team manages season-best timing; Vinesh Phogat appeal verdict expected today; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Teen sprinter Quincy Wilson’s first race a learning experience as USA advances in 4x400 relay
    AP
  4. Who are the lawyers representing Vinesh Phogat in her appeal to CAS after Paris 2024 Olympics disqualification?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India’s flagbearers for closing ceremony
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment