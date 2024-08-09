MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich loans winger Bryan Zaragoza to Osasuna

Zaragoza made his Spain debut in October 2023 but was not part of this summer’s European Championship winning squad.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 14:52 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spanish winger Bryan Zaragoza.
Spanish winger Bryan Zaragoza. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spanish winger Bryan Zaragoza. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza signed on loan for Spanish side Osasuna on Friday until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Bayern in January from Granada for a reported 15 million euros ($16.5 million) but has not managed to break into the German giants’ side, making just seven appearances.

“We’re convinced that this season in his native Spain will (help) him,” said Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund.

“He now needs a lot of games at a high, competitive level, and Osasuna is a very good place for him to get that.”

Zaragoza made his Spain debut in October 2023 but was not part of this summer’s European Championship winning squad.

