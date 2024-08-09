Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza signed on loan for Spanish side Osasuna on Friday until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old joined Bayern in January from Granada for a reported 15 million euros ($16.5 million) but has not managed to break into the German giants’ side, making just seven appearances.
“We’re convinced that this season in his native Spain will (help) him,” said Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund.
“He now needs a lot of games at a high, competitive level, and Osasuna is a very good place for him to get that.”
Zaragoza made his Spain debut in October 2023 but was not part of this summer’s European Championship winning squad.
Latest on Sportstar
- Bayern Munich loans winger Bryan Zaragoza to Osasuna
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Vinesh Phogat appeal verdict expected today; Men’s, women’s relay teams in action; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout
- LIVE reactions: Manu Bhaker, Abhinav Bindra, Gautam Gambhir and more react as Neeraj Chopra wins consecutive Olympic medals in javelin throw
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Botswana declares half-day holiday to mark first-ever gold medal
- Weightlifting, Paris Olympics 2024: Indonesia’s Juniansyah wins men’s 73kg gold medal, Shi fails to finish
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE