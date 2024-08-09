Paris 2024 Olympics: When was the last time France won men’s football Olympic gold?

Hosts France will take on Spain in the final of the men’s football event of the Paris Olympics on Friday at the Parc des Princes.

While France got the better of Egypt in an extra-time thriller to book its final spot, Spain trumped Morocco in the last-four. ‘

When was the last time France won gold in men’s football?

France has won the men’s football Olympic tournament just once, ahead of the 2024 final.

That triumph came at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where it beat Brazil 2-0 in the final. The Olympic gold came just weeks after France had secured the 1984 Euro title.

Une victoire 2-0 contre le Brésil, et la France était championne olympique de football, le 11 août 1984 à Los Angeles !! 🇫🇷🏅⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dWrL8XUbD4 — Jeux Olympiques (@jeuxolympiques) August 11, 2017

Coached by Henri Michel, France enjoyed a near-spotless tournament, winning four of its six games and drawing the other two.

France’s Daniel Xuereb ended as the top scorer of the tournament, with five goals, alongside Yugoslavia’s Borislav Cvetkovic and Stjepan Deveric.