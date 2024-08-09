MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: When was the last time France won men’s football Olympic gold?

Hosts France will take on Spain in the final of the men’s football event of the Paris Olympics on Friday at the Parc des Princes.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 19:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jean-Philippe Mateta #14 of Team France celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with Thierry Henry, Head Coach of Team France during the Men’s semifinal match between France and Egypt.
Jean-Philippe Mateta #14 of Team France celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with Thierry Henry, Head Coach of Team France during the Men’s semifinal match between France and Egypt. | Photo Credit: CLAUDIO VILLA/Getty Images
infoIcon

Jean-Philippe Mateta #14 of Team France celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with Thierry Henry, Head Coach of Team France during the Men’s semifinal match between France and Egypt. | Photo Credit: CLAUDIO VILLA/Getty Images

Hosts France will take on Spain in the final of the men’s football event of the Paris Olympics on Friday at the Parc des Princes.

While France got the better of Egypt in an extra-time thriller to book its final spot, Spain trumped Morocco in the last-four. ‘

When was the last time France won gold in men’s football?

France has won the men’s football Olympic tournament just once, ahead of the 2024 final.

That triumph came at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where it beat Brazil 2-0 in the final. The Olympic gold came just weeks after France had secured the 1984 Euro title.

Coached by Henri Michel, France enjoyed a near-spotless tournament, winning four of its six games and drawing the other two.

France’s Daniel Xuereb ended as the top scorer of the tournament, with five goals, alongside Yugoslavia’s Borislav Cvetkovic and Stjepan Deveric.

