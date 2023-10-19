MagazineBuy Print

Shreevats Goswami announces retirement from first-class cricket

Bengal cricketer Shreevats Goswami announced his retirement from first-class cricket on Thursday.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 16:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bengal batter Shreevats Goswami.
FILE PHOTO: Bengal batter Shreevats Goswami. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bengal batter Shreevats Goswami. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT/The Hindu

Bengal cricketer Shreevats Goswami announced his retirement from first-class cricket on Thursday.

Goswami took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm his retirement.

“Announcing my retirement from first-class cricket. It has been an incredible journey on the cricket field, and it feels like the right time to call it off. It has been an honor and privilege to play this beautiful game for as long as I did, as well as represent various teams and IPL franchises,” wrote Goswami on X.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my teammates, coaches, CAB, the BCCI, and everyone who supported me throughout my career. I am also grateful to my family, who have been a pillar of strength for me throughout my cricketing journey. Cricket has given me countless memories and lifelong friendships to cherish,” he added.

Goswami scored 3019 runs in 99 innings at an average of 32.46 with the highest score of 225 not out in first-class cricket while recording four hundred and 17 fifties.

He was also the part of Indian team that won the 2008 U-19 World Cup under Virat Kohli.

The 34-year-old was named the Emerging Player of the tournament in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2008 while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore.

