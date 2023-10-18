MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai Indians part ways with bowling coach Shane Bond

Bond took charge as the team’s bowling coach in 2015 and was involved in MI’s title triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 11:12 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE -
FILE - | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE - | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS/The Hindu

Shane Bond’s tenure as bowling coach of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians and head coach of International League T20 side MI Emirates came to an end on Wednesday, the franchise confirmed.

“Mumbai Indians announce that Shane Bond’s successful tenure that began in 2015 has ended after a 9 year stint with the team, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career that included 4 IPL trophies as bowling coach for Mumbai Indians, and Head Coach of MI Emirates in the inaugural season in ILT20.” said Mumbai Indians in a statement.

READ MORE | SMAT 2023: Ashutosh Sharma hits record breaking half century as Railways defeats Arunachal Pradesh

Shane Bond said, “I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field. I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well.”

Bond made the decision to part ways with MI after the five-time IPL champion appointed Lasith Malinga as its bowling coach for IPL 2024 in August this year. Malinga, who retired in 2021 and had played for MI, worked with the Rajasthan Royals until this year.

Bond took charge as the team’s bowling coach in 2015 and was involved in MI’s title triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 to become one of the most decorated and celebrated coaches in the franchise’s history.

His stint as the head coach for MI Emirates, in the inaugural edition of ILT20, where his role was to blend the experience of the international players with the local domestic players.

