SMAT 2023: Ashutosh Sharma hits record breaking half century as Railways defeats Arunachal Pradesh

Ashutosh Sharma scored a record-breaking half-century (53, 12b, 1x4, 8x6) to help Railways get to 246 for five from 131 for four and post an 127-run win over Arunachal Pradesh in the Group-C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament at Ranchi here on Tuesday.

Railways plundered 115 runs in the last five overs. Wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav top-scored with an unbeaten 103 (51b, 6x4, 9x6) for Railways.

Ashutosh (25), in his second T20 match for Railways, brought up his fifty off just 11 balls for the fastest T20 fifty by an Indian batter, the record previously held by Yuvraj Singh for 16 years since he hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad to get to his fifty off 12 balls versus England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Ashutosh’s is the second-fastest T20 fifty overall. Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee holds the record for the fastest fifty (9 balls), a feat he achieved when he scored an unbeaten 52 off 10 balls (8x6) versus Mongolia in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last month.

In another Group-C match, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 112 (51b, 9x4, 9x6) to help Punjab beat Andhra by 105 runs. Ricky Bhui’s unbeaten 104 (52b, 6x4, 9x6) for Andhra went in vain.