ICC World Cup 2023: Most Pakistan players have recovered from viral fever while some still under observation

Pakistan skipper and batting mainstay Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi were doing fine.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 18:47 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo : Pakistani players celebrates a fall of wicket during the match during match against India.
File Photo : Pakistani players celebrates a fall of wicket during the match during match against India. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Vijay Soneji
File Photo : Pakistani players celebrates a fall of wicket during the match during match against India. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Vijay Soneji

Most of the Pakistani players who were down with viral fever after their arrival in Bengaluru have recovered though some are still under medical observation, PCB’s media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi said on Tuesday.

Pakistan will be facing Australia in a high-profile World Cup clash here on October 20.

Pakistan team arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday after its seven wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on the previous day.

The ‘Garden City’ has witnessed several cases of viral fever in the past few months though it could have been a case of weather change that led to minor health issues to the members of the visiting team.

“Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel’s observation,” Ahsan told PTI on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that skipper and batting mainstay Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi were doing fine.

The team trained at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

