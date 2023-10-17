MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Aggressive Kohli stands out as India trains under lights in Pune

Though originally scheduled as an optional session, the Indian team preferred to be at full strength for a training session under lights at the MCA Stadium.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 19:57 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Once nets commenced, Virat Kohli was at his aggressive best.
Once nets commenced, Virat Kohli was at his aggressive best. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK
infoIcon

Once nets commenced, Virat Kohli was at his aggressive best. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK

The sun was descending in the skies while the foothills of the Western Ghats offered an imposing backdrop. Suddenly a group of fans ran across the undulating terrain around the MCA Stadium here on Tuesday. Peering hard and gesticulating with their hands, cricket’s followers were eager to catch a glimpse of their sporting deities.

Soon a security vehicle’s siren blared and the Indian team bus slipped into view while on the nearby expressway, vehicles sped towards either Pune or Mumbai. Originally scheduled as an optional session, the team, though, preferred to be at full strength. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid sauntered towards the centre-square, gazing at the pitch and then the skipper, who shadow-practised a few shots, had a chat with the coach.

READ | NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup: New Zealand will aim to continue winning streak against an inspired Afghanistan side

Once nets commenced, Virat Kohli was at his aggressive best. The warning call ‘watch it’ was screamed often as the batter lofted with impunity. One shot flew towards the rest of his teammates in a huddle, and instinctively many heads ducked, and a few other strokes thudded into the stands. Kohli’s batting colleagues had their stints and Ravindra Jadeja too had a hit.

The bowlers hit their straps with Mohammed Shami steaming in sharp. The nets as usual were split into throw-downs, spin and pace while some local bowlers too lent a hand. High-catches were also practised in the deep as the unit, after two days of rest following Saturday’s win against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, preferred to train hard under lights.\

ALSO READ | Traversing the country but living in the present - India’s key to World Cup success

On Thursday, India will play its World Cup game against Bangladesh and in the stands some fans from the neighbouring country, sporting caps topped with stuffed tiger dolls, watched the proceedings besides offering quotes in Bengali to a section of the media. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue, clad in their orange training jerseys, continued their sessions.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

Virat Kohli /

Mohammed Shami /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s F1 Academy to support seven grands prix in 2024
    Reuters
  2. Formula One: Mcllroy, Mahomes and Kelce join investors in Alpine
    Reuters
  3. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Aggressive Kohli stands out as India trains under lights in Pune
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: De Kock, Bavuma begin chase for SA
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Aggressive Kohli stands out as India trains under lights in Pune
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup: New Zealand will aim to continue winning streak against an inspired Afghanistan side
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Most Pakistan players have recovered from viral fever while some still under observation
    PTI
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz reprimanded for breaching code of conduct
    Team Sportstar
  5. Traversing the country but living in the present - India’s key to World Cup success
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s F1 Academy to support seven grands prix in 2024
    Reuters
  2. Formula One: Mcllroy, Mahomes and Kelce join investors in Alpine
    Reuters
  3. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Aggressive Kohli stands out as India trains under lights in Pune
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: De Kock, Bavuma begin chase for SA
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment