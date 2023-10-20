MagazineBuy Print

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya ruled out of IND vs NZ fixture

Team India’s vice-captain sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding off his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh in Pune.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 12:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Hardik Pandya receives medical treatment after being injured during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Pune, India, Thursday, October 19, 2023.
India's Hardik Pandya receives medical treatment after being injured during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Pune, India, Thursday, October 19, 2023.
infoIcon

India’s Hardik Pandya receives medical treatment after being injured during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Pune, India, Thursday, October 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Anupam Nath/ AP

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India’s next ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand at Dharamsala on Sunday, the team announced.

ALSO READ: India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question

Team India’s vice-captain sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding off his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Hardik rolled over his left ankle while trying to block a Litton Das shot down the ground with his right foot. The 30-year-old was attended to on the field right after the incident but was unable to continue. He did not field or bowl for the rest of the innings.

“The all-rounder was taken for scans after his fall and has been advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” the team said.

“He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England,” it added.

