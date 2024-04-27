Asian U20 Athletics Championships, Day 4: Silver show from Laxita, Ekta and Gaurav

Defending 1500m champion Laxita Vinod Sandilea and Ekta Dey (5000m) won their second medals, both silver, in the 1st Asian under-20 athletics championships in Dubai on Saturday.
Laxita clocked 4:25.63s while Ekta won her silver in 16:49.70s with her teammate Sunita Devi (16:52.54) taking a bronze.
Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale picked a silver in the men’s 3,000m in 8:31.20s while the other Indian in the event, Vikas Kumar Bind, had a bronze (8:33.00). Unnathi Aiyappa won a bronze in women’s 100m hurdles in 13.65s while Sabita Toppo was seventh (14.49s).
The 4x100m relay women’s and men’s team finished third with timings of 53:22 and 40.01, respectively.
Dev Kumar Meena won a bronze in the men’s pole vault with effort of 5.10m late on Friday while senior national record-holder Kuldeep Kumar (record 5.17m) was seventh with 4.80m.
