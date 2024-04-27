MagazineBuy Print

Asian U20 Athletics Championships, Day 4: Silver show from Laxita, Ekta and Gaurav

India’s Laxita Sandilea, who had previously won silver in the women’s 800m, clinched her second silver medal in the women’s 1500m clocking 4:25.63 in the Asian U20 Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 21:17 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
India’s Laxita Sandilea, who had previously won silver in the women’s 800m, clinched her second silver medal in the women’s 1500m event.
India's Laxita Sandilea, who had previously won silver in the women's 800m, clinched her second silver medal in the women's 1500m event. | Photo Credit: Twitter | AFI
infoIcon

India’s Laxita Sandilea, who had previously won silver in the women’s 800m, clinched her second silver medal in the women’s 1500m event. | Photo Credit: Twitter | AFI

Defending 1500m champion Laxita Vinod Sandilea and Ekta Dey (5000m) won their second medals, both silver, in the 1st Asian under-20 athletics championships in Dubai on Saturday.

Laxita clocked 4:25.63s while Ekta won her silver in 16:49.70s with her teammate Sunita Devi (16:52.54) taking a bronze.

Ekta Dey and Sunita win silver and bronze in women’s 5000m. 
Ekta Dey and Sunita win silver and bronze in women's 5000m.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Ekta Dey and Sunita win silver and bronze in women’s 5000m.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale picked a silver in the men’s 3,000m in 8:31.20s while the other Indian in the event, Vikas Kumar Bind, had a bronze (8:33.00). Unnathi Aiyappa won a bronze in women’s 100m hurdles in 13.65s while Sabita Toppo was seventh (14.49s).

The 4x100m relay women’s and men’s team finished third with timings of 53:22 and 40.01, respectively.

Dev Kumar Meena won a bronze in the men’s pole vault with effort of 5.10m late on Friday while senior national record-holder Kuldeep Kumar (record 5.17m) was seventh with 4.80m.

