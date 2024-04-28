MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan women’s team players involved in road accident after breaching camp curfew: PCB’s late admission

The PCB chairman Naqvi said that since these players form half of the team, the PCB had not publicised the incident as well as the internal disciplinary action taken against these players.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 16:43 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File photo: Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, said five to six players of the national women’s team had gone out in the evening in Karachi without informing the team management during the April 2-8 camp.
File photo: Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, said five to six players of the national women’s team had gone out in the evening in Karachi without informing the team management during the April 2-8 camp. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File photo: Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, said five to six players of the national women’s team had gone out in the evening in Karachi without informing the team management during the April 2-8 camp. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

At least two players suffered serious injuries in a road accident involving some national women’s team members earlier this month after they breached curfew and went out of the camp called for the ongoing white-ball home series against the West Indies, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

The PCB has taken disciplinary action against the players, its chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters here.

He said five to six players of the national women’s team had gone out in the evening in Karachi without informing the team management during the April 2-8 camp.

“They ended up getting involved in a road accident with at least two players getting intense injuries and they are now under treatment,” he said.

Naqvi said that since these players form half of the team, the PCB had not publicised the incident as well as the internal disciplinary action taken against these players.

ALSO READ: Gary Kirsten named Pakistan limited overs coach; Jason Gillespie to helm Test side

“What they did was wrong and as a result we have now appointed a full-time senior rank security police officer to be with the team round the clock and enforce proper timings.” The PCB chief said the incident had an impact on the performance of the team in the ODI series against the West Indies as one of the main players, Fatima Sana was injured.

He did not describe the nature or the seriousness of the injury sustained by Sana who, surprisingly, featured in all the three matches of the ODI series which ended on April 23 and which Pakistan lost 0-3.

Sana also played in the first of the five-match T20I series on April 26.

Naqvi also said the Board was also in touch with some candidates to be appointed as head coach of the Pakistan women’s team. “We are talking to a high profile foreign coach,” he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Pakistan Cricket Board

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 151/3; Miller, Sudharsan eye strong finish after Shahrukh Khan falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan women’s team players involved in road accident after breaching camp curfew: PCB’s late admission
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Why hasn’t Rajasthan Royals qualified for Playoffs despite having 16 points in nine games?
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Can Super Kings make top four?
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: Debutant Sajana falls for 11; Rabeya Khan picks three
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Pakistan women’s team players involved in road accident after breaching camp curfew: PCB’s late admission
    PTI
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: Debutant Sajana falls for 11; Rabeya Khan picks three
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh captain Nigar on facing Harmanpreet’s India, preparing for T20 World Cup and nurturing youngsters
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. BAN-W vs IND-W T20 series: When and where to watch Bangladesh Women vs India Women 1st T20I?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifier: Vanuatu stuns Zimbabwe on opening day; full list of results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 151/3; Miller, Sudharsan eye strong finish after Shahrukh Khan falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan women’s team players involved in road accident after breaching camp curfew: PCB’s late admission
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Why hasn’t Rajasthan Royals qualified for Playoffs despite having 16 points in nine games?
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Can Super Kings make top four?
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: Debutant Sajana falls for 11; Rabeya Khan picks three
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment