MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘They didn’t allow me to wear a black shirt’: Fans barred from wearing black at Australia vs Pakistan World Cup game

Supporters who thronged the Stadium for the match were shocked when they were asked to remove black shirts and caps before entering, though not uniformly enforced across stands.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 19:17 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan
Police sources said that with the Israel-Palestine issue dominating global headlines, and this being a Pakistan match, black costumes were disallowed.
Police sources said that with the Israel-Palestine issue dominating global headlines, and this being a Pakistan match, black costumes were disallowed. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Police sources said that with the Israel-Palestine issue dominating global headlines, and this being a Pakistan match, black costumes were disallowed. | Photo Credit: AFP

Not for the first time in India, fans at a sporting venue were asked not to wear black attire, lest it be construed as a mark of protest.

Supporters who thronged the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the Australia-Pakistan World Cup match were in for a shock when they were asked to remove black shirts and caps before entering, though not uniformly enforced across stands.

Police sources said that with the Israel-Palestine issue dominating global headlines, and this being a Pakistan match, black costumes were disallowed. It is to be noted that the city had witnessed a flash protest on Monday demanding the condemnation of the attack on Palestine.

“They didn’t allow me to wear a black shirt,” said a fan who wished to remain anonymous. “So I bought an India jersey and wore it. They didn’t give any reason. Just said it was an order from the higher-ups.”

It was also learnt that cops combed the stalls selling merchandise around the stadium and asked them to not sell anything that was black.

The city had seen a similar rule in place two years ago during the Khelo India University Games closing ceremony which was graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent politicians. In 2018, the Chepauk stadium in Chennai also saw such entry restrictions amid demonstrations over the Cauvery issue.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Papu Gomez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Lionel Messi, banned for two years: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. PV Sindhu wins against Katethong in the quarterfinals of the BWF Denmark Open 2023 
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘They didn’t allow me to wear a black shirt’: Fans barred from wearing black at Australia vs Pakistan World Cup game
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Openers Imam, Shafique get Pakistan past 50 in 368 chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294: Anshul Jubli’s opponent Mike Breeden misses weight by 3.5lbs, Indian fighter goes ahead with the fight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ‘They didn’t allow me to wear a black shirt’: Fans barred from wearing black at Australia vs Pakistan World Cup game
    N. Sudarshan
  2. ENG vs SA, ICC World Cup: England captain Buttler eyes revival against South Africa at happy hunting ground
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: England hopes for change in fortune with Stokes set to return
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Warner, Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya ruled out of IND vs NZ fixture
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Papu Gomez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Lionel Messi, banned for two years: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. PV Sindhu wins against Katethong in the quarterfinals of the BWF Denmark Open 2023 
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘They didn’t allow me to wear a black shirt’: Fans barred from wearing black at Australia vs Pakistan World Cup game
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Openers Imam, Shafique get Pakistan past 50 in 368 chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294: Anshul Jubli’s opponent Mike Breeden misses weight by 3.5lbs, Indian fighter goes ahead with the fight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment