DRS down during AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

During the start of the 17th over, on-field umpire Chris Brown informed the players of both the teams that the system was down due to power outage.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 20:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Field umpires talk with Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Field umpires talk with Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique and Australia's captain Pat Cummins during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
Field umpires talk with Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Decision Review System (DRS) was down for two overs during the Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup league match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

During the start of the 17th over, on-field umpire Chris Brown informed the players of both the teams that the system was down due to power outage.

Brown however added that the review could be taken but the ball-tracking won’t be available.

Fortunately for players, there were no instances of players getting any opportunities to look for a review. The DRS was back at the start of the 19th over.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

