Top 10 highest partnerships for any wicket in ODI World Cups

West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels have recorded the highest partnership in ODI World Cups - 372 against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 20:25 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: West Indies Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels during the 2015 World Cup match against Zimbabwe.
FILE PHOTO: West Indies Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels during the 2015 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: West Indies Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels during the 2015 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia’s David Warner and Mitchell Marsh added 259 runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan during the ICC ODI World Cup match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The 259-run stand between Warner and Marsh is now the sixth highest partnership in ODI World Cup history. Interestingly, Warner was one run behind his best World Cup partnership with Steve Smith - 260, which came during the 2015 edition.

ALSO READ | Highest partnerships by batting position in ODI World Cups

Here’s the list of highest partnerships for any wicket in ODI World Cups:

Highest Partnerships For Any Wicket
372 runs - Chris Gayle & Marlon Samuels (West Indies) vs Zimbabwe in 2015
318 runs - Saurav Ganguly & Rahul Dravid (India) vs Sri Lanka in 1999
282 runs - Upul Tharanga & Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe in 2011
273* runs - Rachin Ravindra & Devon Conway (New Zealand) vs England in 2023
260 runs - David Warner & Steve Smith (Australia) vs Afghanistan in 2015
259 runs - David Warner & Mitchell Marsh (Australia) vs Pakistan in 2023
256* runs - J.P. Duminy & David Miller (South Africa) vs Zimbabwe in 2015
247 runs - Faf du Plessis & Hashim Amla (South Africa) vs Ireland in 2015
244 runs - Sachin Tendulkar & Saurav Ganguly (India) vs Namibia in 1999
237* runs - Sachin Tendulkar & Rahul Dravid (India) vs Kenya in 1999

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

