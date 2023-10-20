Top 10 highest partnerships for any wicket in ODI World Cups

Australia’s David Warner and Mitchell Marsh added 259 runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan during the ICC ODI World Cup match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
The 259-run stand between Warner and Marsh is now the sixth highest partnership in ODI World Cup history. Interestingly, Warner was one run behind his best World Cup partnership with Steve Smith - 260, which came during the 2015 edition.
ALSO READ | Highest partnerships by batting position in ODI World Cups
Here’s the list of highest partnerships for any wicket in ODI World Cups:
Highest Partnerships For Any Wicket
