Highest partnerships by batting position in ODI World Cups

Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Tilakratne Dilshan have scored the record highest partnership while opening the innings in ODI World Cups.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 19:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan in action.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan in action. | Photo Credit: AP


ODI World Cups have witnessed incredible batting displays and partnerships since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1975.

The records have been nudged ahead over the years, and some have stood the test of time. From an opening partnership to set the tone of the innings to an incredible rearguard act down the batting order, here is the lowdown on the best run fests for each wicket.

List of highest partnerships at each batting position in ODI World Cup:

Highest partnerships by batting position in ODI World Cup
1st wicket - Upul Tharanga & Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 282 runs vs Zimbabwe in 2011
2nd wicket - Chris Gayle & Marlon Samuels (West Indies) - 372 runs vs Zimbabwe in 2015
3rd wicket - Sachin Tendulkar & Rahul Dravid (India) - 237* runs vs Kenya in 1999
4th wicket - Michael Clarke & Brad Hodge (Australia) - 204 runs vs Netherlands in 2007
5th wicket - J.P. Duminy & David Miller (South Africa) - 256* runs vs Zimbabwe in 2015
6th wicket - Kevin O’Brian & Alex Cusack (Ireland) - 162 runs vs England in 2011
7th wicket - M.S. Dhoni & Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 116 runs vs New Zealand in 2019
8th wicket - Iain Butchart & David Houghton (Zimbabwe) - 117 runs vs New Zealand in 1987
9th wicket - Kapil Dev & Syed Kirmani (India) - 126* runs vs Zimbabwe in 1983
10th wicket - Joel Garner & Andy Roberts (West Indies) 71 runs vs India in 1983

The ongoing 2023 edition of the tournament in India saw Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put on a massive 259 partnership against Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20. This is Australia’s highest opening stand in ODI World Cup.

Pakistan has started its chase on a strong note. Follow the Pakistan chase, with live score and commentary here: PAKISTAN VS AUSTRALIA WORLD CUP 2023

