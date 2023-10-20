- October 20, 2023 14:41AUS IN 9 OVERS
Time for Haris Rauf to take charge of matters. Babar wanted a traditional field with a mid-wicket and cover, but Haris insists on keeping a slip fielder. And Warner greets him with a four and six. WOW! Scythed through point, the first hit. He follows that up with a masterful scoop that soars high into the Bengaluru skies. Warner is putting Haris’ pace to good use.
- October 20, 2023 14:384AUS 43/0 IN 8 OVERS
Spin is in. Iftikhar Ahmed, right arm off-spin, into the attack. Marsh would love to take him on. Wide down leg, Iftikhar ends up overcooking a delivery he wanted to angle into the left-handed Warner. Too much room on offer and Warner wouldn’t let that slip. Punched past cover for four.
- October 20, 2023 14:34AUS 37/0 IN 7 OVERS
Shaheen is altering his lengths well. A maiden over. This would feel like a whiff of fresh air for Pakistan.
- October 20, 2023 14:30AUS 37/0 IN 6 OVERS
Rizwan saves Pakistan further blushes as he goes for a dive at full-stretch to stop what would have definitely been 5 wides. Wild experimentation, this, from Hasan. Shadab, who was dropped earlier today, for Usama is one of the better fielders around; just saying. Lightning quick outfield and one casual whip will take it to the fence. Four for Warner!
- October 20, 2023 14:24AUS 27/0 IN 5 OVERS
A slip in place for Warner as Shaheen returns for his third. Back-of-a-length delivery on the wickets and Warner defends. Impressive. Oh, it’s gone up... Who’s going for the catch? Usama Mir at mid-on it is... and HE SPILLS IT! You cannot drop sitters on your WC debut. A heavy top-edge and you only seldom get such opportunities on a platter. Shaheen wears a ghastly look. A boundary two deliveries later only adds insult to injury.
- October 20, 2023 14:196AUS 22/0 IN 4 OVERS
And that sails over the head of Usama Mir for a six! Warner shimmies away just a tad. Just gets a bit of bat on that. And that was enough to send the ball gliding over long leg. This is a comparatively smaller ground. Marsh throws his arms at one now, it will be a four.
- October 20, 2023 14:15AUS 11/0 IN 3 OVERS
The Bengaluru crowd is going “Shaheen! Shaheen!” as he goes for his run-up. The ball angles away down leg. Another wide. A better delivery, two balls later, as Marsh gets cramped for room. The batter ends up awkwardly defending it. Just two off the over.
- October 20, 2023 14:11AUS 9/0 IN 2 OVERS
Hasan Ali starts off with a dot ball. The point fielder puts in a dive to keep the next delivery down to a single. The fifth delivery strays outside off for a wide. Marsh throws the kitchen sink at the following delivery but ends up missing all of it. Just a little bit of movement there too for the bowler.
- October 20, 2023 14:066AUS 7/0 IN 1 OVER
Warner and Marsh need to find their mojo back. As an opening pair, they have been averaging 28 in this tournament, thus far. Pakistan is one of Warner’s favourite oppositions though. He has scored three centuries in his last three games against Pakistan.
Shaheen has the new ball. Pakistan goes for the strangest of reviews. A huge inside edge onto Warner’s pads, it was definitely flying over. The bowler, however, convinces Babar to go for the late DRS. Another shout later in the over. No, Shaheen, you cannot do that again... Nobody is interested this time around. The noise had come from the bat hitting the pitch.
Marsh opens his account with a huge six over long-off.
- October 20, 2023 13:59IT IS TIME...
Pakistan players in a huddle. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner make their way to the centre.
- October 20, 2023 13:53TIME FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEMS
Pakistan up first. Cheers of “Pakistan Zindabad!” rent the air after the anthem concludes.
- October 20, 2023 13:33AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN TOSS
Pakistan wins toss, opts to bowl.
Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Australia XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- October 20, 2023 13:30AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN PITCH REPORT
A good surface, even grass covering. It is rock hard, so the pacers stad to benefit. Not much purchase for the spinners, though. The dew has been coming on nicely as was seen in the last two nights here. That will definitely be a factor for teams deciding whether to bat or bowl at the toss.
- October 20, 2023 13:14AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Babar Azam (vc), David Warner, Imam-ul-Haq
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell (c)
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf
- October 20, 2023 12:59WILL PAKISTAN BE ABLE TO GET PAST AUSTRALIA?
- October 20, 2023 12:49AUS vs PAK ODI H2H RECORD
Matches played: 107
Australia won: 69
Pakistan won: 34
Tied: 1
No Result: 3
- October 20, 2023 12:40IN OTHER NEWS...
Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India’s game against New Zealand on Sunday. Read more here.
- October 20, 2023 12:38WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME AUSTRALIA PLAYED AN ODI AGAINST PAKISTAN?
Pakistan won by nine wickets.
The teams met in Lahore in 2022 and Australia got bowled out for 210. Babar Azam scored a century (105*) while chasing. Pakistan won that three-match ODI series 2-1.
- October 20, 2023 12:24AUS vs PAK: LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
The 18th league match of the ICC ODI World Cup between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on Star Sports network and can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. IST in Bengaluru.
- October 20, 2023 12:13AUS vs PAK H2H IN WORLD CUPS
Matches played - 10
Australia - 6
Pakistan - 4
Last result - Australia won by 41 runs (2019, Taunton)
- October 20, 2023 12:04AUS vs PAK PROBABLE PLAYING XI
AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
- October 19, 2023 22:17AUS vs PAK PREVIEW
A week is a long time in politics - former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson is supposed to have said, referring to the fast-changing pace of the political landscape. The Pakistan cricket team will hope that the adage comes true in sport when it takes on Australia in a crucial World Cup encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.
Though Babar Azam & Co. has won two of its three matches, it is coming off a demoralising seven-wicket defeat to India. A bout of viral fever among its members and a knee injury to opener Fakhar Zaman have also hampered preparations.
Of particular concern is the form of left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. The 23-year-old often sets the tone for Pakistan but has blown hot and cold. The lack of wickets from leggie and vice-captain Shadab Khan is also a worry.
But in skipper Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan has proven match-winners. Along with Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel, they should revel in the traditionally batting-friendly conditions.
For Australia, the big-ticket contest perhaps comes at the right time. After losing its opening two fixtures, Pat Cummins’ outfit looked tired and jaded. But the convincing five-wicket win over Sri Lanka has seemingly re-energised the side. The spirit was best exemplified by Adam Zampa, who scalped four wickets despite a bruised body.
Australia is however short of runs from the middle-order. The trio of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell haven’t reached their usual exalted heights. For Maxwell though, the Royal Challengers Bangalore home ground is a familiar hunting ground, and if he can find his mojo, the fans are in for a treat.
Curiously, Australia has featured in all of the last five ODIs held in Bengaluru, dating back to the 2011 World Cup. David Warner, Smith, Cummins and Zampa have in fact played in the two most-recent ties (2020 and 2017). Pakistan was here last for an ODI in 1999 -- which it won -- and before that for the charged 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against India.
Form and familiarity point to Australia. Or will a week prove a long time in sport?
SQUADS
AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr
- N. Sudarshan
