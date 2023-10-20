Warner, Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cups

Batters David Warner and Mitchell Marsh on Friday recorded the highest opening partnership (259) for Australia in ODI World Cup history during a match against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The duo went past Brad Haddin and Shane Watson’s 183 against Canada on March 16, 2011 at the same venue.

This is also the second-highest opening partnership ever by any team in the ODI World Cup. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga had scored 282 against Zimbabwe on March 10, 2011 at Pallekele.

Pakistan never seemed to trouble the pair in Bengaluru. The closest it came to breaking the partnership was when Usama Mir dropped Warner on 10 in the fifth over.

The Pakistanis went on to regret the missed opportunity, as not only Warner but also the birthday boy Marsh scored hundreds off consecutive deliveries.

We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us: bit.ly/3QlwzI7

The Chinnaswamy offers an excellent track, and shorter boundaries only make it more favourable for the batters. Warner and Marsh both made good use of the conditions, although initially they got off to a sedate start.

The runs soon started flowing, and things came to a head in the ninth over when Haris Rauf was introduced into the attack. Although skipper Babar Azam wanted a traditional field with players at mid-wicket and cover, Rauf insisted on keeping a slip fielder.

For Warner, however, it didn’t matter much as he greeted the pacer with a four and six. The first hit was scythed through point, and following that, the burly Australian came up with an audacious scoop that soared high into the Bengaluru skies.

Even Marsh joined the party later in the over to register a hat-trick of fours.

The partnership came to an end as Mir finally held on to a sharp opportunity at short fine to see the back of Marsh (121, 108b).