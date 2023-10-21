The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup since its inception in 1975 has seen some of the most memorable matches being played be it closest margin of wins or a team completely outclassing its opponent.

England’s loss to South Africa by 229 runs in the ICC World Cup 2023 is the latest entrant in the list. It is now the seventh biggest loss in the World Cups.

Here’s a list of top 10 biggest defeats in ODI World Cup history:

1) Afghanistan lost to Australia by 275 runs in Perth in 2015.

2) Bermuda lost to India by 257 runs in Port of Spain in 2007.

3) West Indies lost to South Africa by 257 runs in Sydney in 2015.

4) Namibia lost to Australia by 256 runs in Potchefstroom in 2003.

5) Bermuda lost to Sri Lanka by 243 runs in Port of Spain in 2007.

6) Netherlands lost to South Africa by 231 runs in Mohali in 2011.

7) England lost to South Africa by 229 runs in Mumbai in 2023.

8) Netherlands lost to Australia by 229 runs in Basseterre in 2007.

9) Netherlands lost to South Africa by 221 runs in Basseterre in 2007.

10) New Zealand lost to Australia by 215 runs in St George in 2007.