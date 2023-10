England suffers its heaviest defeat in ODIs after 229-run loss to South Africa in ICC World Cup 2023 match

England’s 229-run loss against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is now its biggest ever defeat in One-Day Internationals.

England got bowled for 170 while chasing a target of 400 on Saturday.

England’s biggest defeats in ODIs (by runs)

1) 229 runs vs South Africa in Mumbai in 2023

2) 221 runs vs Australia in Melbourne in 2022

3) 219 runs vs Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018

4) 165 runs vs West Indies in Kingstown in 1994

5) 162 runs vs Australia in Melbourne in 1999

England’s biggest defeats in World Cups (by run margin)

1) 229 runs vs South Africa in Mumbai in 2023

2) 122 runs vs South Africa at The Oval in London in 1999

3) 111 runs vs Australia in Melbourne in 2015

4) 92 runs vs West Indies at Lord’s in London in 1979

5) 82 runs vs India in Durban in 2003