ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma misses England game with illness

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma misses the ICC ODI World Cup match against England due to illness. Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas in his absence.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 13:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma during practice ahead of an ICC WOrld Cup game.
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma during practice ahead of an ICC WOrld Cup game. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS
South Africa's Temba Bavuma during practice ahead of an ICC WOrld Cup game. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma misses the ICC ODI World Cup match against England due to illness. Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas in his absence.

Opening batter Reeza Hendricks replaced Bavuma in the playing XI of the crucial encounter.

Bavuma has scored 59 runs in three innings so far with his highest score of 35 coming in the game against Australia.

SA vs ENG Playing XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

