Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro goes down in quarterfinals

India’s quest for booking a quota in the women’s 60kg ended with Ankushita Boro 2-3 defeat against Agnes Alexiusson of Sweden in the quarterfinals of the Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers here on Friday.

Published : May 31, 2024 14:40 IST , Bangkok - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ankushita Boro of Assam (blue), in action.
Ankushita Boro of Assam (blue), in action. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM
infoIcon

Ankushita Boro of Assam (blue), in action. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM

India’s quest for booking a quota in the women’s 60kg ended with Ankushita Boro 2-3 defeat against Agnes Alexiusson of Sweden in the quarterfinals of the Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers here on Friday.

The 23-year-old Boro fought hard but her Swedish opponent, a former European Games bronze medallist, dug into her reservoir of experience to pip the Indian.

Boro, a former youth world champion, was slow off the blocks, but managed to adapt toward the end of the first round, using straight jabs effectively. It was enough to convinced one judge.

READ | Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Siwach, Sanjeet, Amit, Jasmine advance to pre-quarters

Down 1-4, Boro made a blistering start, using the combination of left jab and right cross. The Indian was electric and the 28-year Alexiusson was unable to keep up.

The two entered the third round on equal footing and Boro was able to make early gains but Alexiusson ended the bout stronger taking the split decision win.

Later in the day, Nishant Dev (71kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) and Amit Panghal (51kg) will be in action.

