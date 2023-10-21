Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: NED wins toss, to bat first vs SL

Preview

Their intent was clear under a blazing sun on Friday. The men in orange trained hard, the batters spending considerable time at the nets, the bowlers steaming in.

After recording one of the biggest upsets in cricket World Cup history, the Netherlands must be hoping to put up another great show on Saturday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, against Sri Lanka. The commanding win at Dharamshala would have boosted the morale of Scott Edward’s men, who have shown why they aren’t happy being referred to as an associate nation.

They had arrived in India wanting to make the semifinals. They aren’t here just to tell their grandchildren that they have played in cricket’s most prestigious tournament.

And they surely wouldn’t want to rest on the laurels of the South Africa game. They may not mind avenging their twin losses to Sri Lanka in the World Cup qualifier.