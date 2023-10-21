MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: NED wins toss, to bat first vs SL

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the ODI World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands happening at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Updated : Oct 21, 2023 10:07 IST

Team Sportstar
.LUCKNOW 20/10/2023. Netherlands Max ODowd during practice session on the eve of ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka, in Lucknow on Friday. OCTOBER 20, 2023
.LUCKNOW 20/10/2023. Netherlands Max ODowd during practice session on the eve of ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka, in Lucknow on Friday. OCTOBER 20, 2023 PHOTO SANDEEP SAXENA | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
.LUCKNOW 20/10/2023. Netherlands Max ODowd during practice session on the eve of ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka, in Lucknow on Friday. OCTOBER 20, 2023 PHOTO SANDEEP SAXENA | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

NED vs SL: Follow for all Live Updates from the ODI World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands happening at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

  • October 21, 2023 09:28
    NETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI

    NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

    SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

  • October 21, 2023 09:04
    Live Streaming info

    Where can one watch NED vs SL ODI World Cup 2023?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 10:30 AM IST onwards.

    Where to watch live streaming of NED vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • October 21, 2023 08:55
    Preview

    Their intent was clear under a blazing sun on Friday. The men in orange trained hard, the batters spending considerable time at the nets, the bowlers steaming in.

    After recording one of the biggest upsets in cricket World Cup history, the Netherlands must be hoping to put up another great show on Saturday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, against Sri Lanka. The commanding win at Dharamshala would have boosted the morale of Scott Edward’s men, who have shown why they aren’t happy being referred to as an associate nation.

    They had arrived in India wanting to make the semifinals. They aren’t here just to tell their grandchildren that they have played in cricket’s most prestigious tournament.

    And they surely wouldn’t want to rest on the laurels of the South Africa game. They may not mind avenging their twin losses to Sri Lanka in the World Cup qualifier.

    READ MORE
  • October 21, 2023 08:51
    NED vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 5

    Netherlands won: 5

    Sri Lanka won: 0

    Last result: Sri Lanka won by 128 runs (Johannesburg, 2023)

