NED vs SL: Netherlands’ van Beek, Engelbrecht break Dhoni-Jadeja’s ODI World Cup partnership record

The Netherlands’ Logan van Beek and Sybrand Engelbrecht broke the record for the highest seventh-wicket partnership in ODI World Cups during their side’s match against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Dutch duo broke the record by going past the 116-run partnership made by India’s MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Van Beek and Engelbrecht joined hands with their side tottering at 91 for the loss of six wickets. They took their time to settle in, before increasing the momentum with some big hits to record the highest seventh wicket partnership for their country in ODIs.

This is also the Netherlands’ fifth century partnership in the ODI World Cups.

Sri Lanka finally managed to break the stand by removing Engelbrecht, but not before the partnership had reached 130 runs, taking the Netherlands beyond the 200-run mark.

Netherlands, which is coming on the back off a famous victory over South Africa, had won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka, which is winless in the tournament.