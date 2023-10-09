ICC World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav says bowling with extra pace key to resurgence

After his impressive performance against Australia in the 2023 World Cup opener, Kuldeep Yadav said that increasing the pace behind his deliveries has helped him regain his mojo. On Sunday, the 28-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner picked up the crucial wickets of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell and played a key role in restricting the Aussies to 199.

Maxwell was the key to Australia’s hope as he is one of the best players of spin in the side, but he got bowled when he tried to cut a delivery that spun sharply into the right-hander and skidded off the surface.

Speaking about bowling on a helpful pitch, Kuldeep said, “It is important at what pace it turns. If it is a slow turner, it becomes easy to bat and varying the pace becomes important.

“(Today) It wasn’t a slow turner, but I had to increase the pace of my deliveries. For example, Glenn Maxwell didn’t get time and if you saw how Smith got bowled (by Jadeja). So, along with the turn, pace on deliveries becomes important,” he added.

It is something Kuldeep has been working on since his knee surgery, and last year he spoke about the importance of getting more pace behind his deliveries while playing for India A against New Zealand A (September 2022).

“After I got injured, understanding my rhythm was very important. Before, I was slow in my run-up, and I found it difficult when batsmen started picking what I was bowling,” he explained last year.

“After surgery (in 2021), I changed that rhythm. I am also bowling with more effort and control by giving that extra pace. That helped me from what I used to be to what I am now,” he had said.

The spinner from Uttar Pradesh also credited the role played by former Indian team physio Ashish Kaushik, who has helped him become the premier spinner in white-ball cricket again.

“Everyone told me my deliveries required pace, but no one told me how. Ashish Kaushik advised that the load on my right leg should be less. After rehab, I implemented that in my training before doing it in match situations, but it took around six months to get the rhythm back.”