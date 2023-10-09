MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav says bowling with extra pace key to resurgence

The spinner from Uttar Pradesh also credited the role played by former Indian team physio Ashish Kaushik, who has helped him become the premier spinner in white-ball cricket again.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 16:18 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner.
India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

After his impressive performance against Australia in the 2023 World Cup opener, Kuldeep Yadav said that increasing the pace behind his deliveries has helped him regain his mojo. On Sunday, the 28-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner picked up the crucial wickets of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell and played a key role in restricting the Aussies to 199.

Maxwell was the key to Australia’s hope as he is one of the best players of spin in the side, but he got bowled when he tried to cut a delivery that spun sharply into the right-hander and skidded off the surface.

Speaking about bowling on a helpful pitch, Kuldeep said, “It is important at what pace it turns. If it is a slow turner, it becomes easy to bat and varying the pace becomes important.

“(Today) It wasn’t a slow turner, but I had to increase the pace of my deliveries. For example, Glenn Maxwell didn’t get time and if you saw how Smith got bowled (by Jadeja). So, along with the turn, pace on deliveries becomes important,” he added.

It is something Kuldeep has been working on since his knee surgery, and last year he spoke about the importance of getting more pace behind his deliveries while playing for India A against New Zealand A (September 2022).

“After I got injured, understanding my rhythm was very important. Before, I was slow in my run-up, and I found it difficult when batsmen started picking what I was bowling,” he explained last year.

“After surgery (in 2021), I changed that rhythm. I am also bowling with more effort and control by giving that extra pace. That helped me from what I used to be to what I am now,” he had said.

The spinner from Uttar Pradesh also credited the role played by former Indian team physio Ashish Kaushik, who has helped him become the premier spinner in white-ball cricket again.

“Everyone told me my deliveries required pace, but no one told me how. Ashish Kaushik advised that the load on my right leg should be less. After rehab, I implemented that in my training before doing it in match situations, but it took around six months to get the rhythm back.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Kuldeep Yadav /

Glenn Maxwell /

David Warner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 177/2 (31); Mitchell, Ravindra at crease vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav says bowling with extra pace key to resurgence
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background
    Ayan Acharya
  4. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill set to miss IND vs AFG match in Delhi, stays back in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Player pool; Full list of raiders, all-rounders, defenders; player categories; overseas and domestic
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav says bowling with extra pace key to resurgence
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill set to miss IND vs AFG match in Delhi, stays back in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background
    Ayan Acharya
  4. World Cup 2023: Netherlands bowls three consecutive maidens in first three overs against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 177/2 (31); Mitchell, Ravindra at crease vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav says bowling with extra pace key to resurgence
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background
    Ayan Acharya
  4. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill set to miss IND vs AFG match in Delhi, stays back in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Player pool; Full list of raiders, all-rounders, defenders; player categories; overseas and domestic
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment