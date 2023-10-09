MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh

An ICC spokesperson had said that the outfield was “rated average” but Tuesday’s game would go ahead as planned.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 14:35 IST , DHARAMSALA - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
England captain Jos Buttler during a practice session at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday.
England captain Jos Buttler during a practice session at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu
infoIcon

England captain Jos Buttler during a practice session at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu

England captain Jos Buttler has said the “poor outfield” at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala could force his fielders “to be careful while diving” a day before his team’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council’s head of events Chris Tetley and pitch consultant Andy Atkinson inspected the field along with ground staff as part of a scheduled visit on Sunday. An ICC spokesperson had said that the outfield was “rated average” but Tuesday’s game would go ahead as planned.

Buttler said it goes against every instinct of a fielder to not dive.

“I feel it’s a poor outfield. If you feel like you’re having to hold yourself back, it’s not a place you want to be as a fielder. You want to put your body on the line and save every run and have confidence in the field. It’s not as good as it could or should be,” Buttler said.

READ | England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background

“Naturally, you want to be instinctive in the field: if you see a ball, you want to dive for it. So it’s unique, to be honest and I know it’s going to be the same for both teams. But if you’re having to hold yourself back, you shouldn’t have to feel like that. Hopefully, fingers crossed, no one on either side picks up an unfortunate injury.”

Asked if the state of the outfield would influence Ben Stokes’ inclusion in the playing eleven, Buttler said, “It has nothing to do with the outfield. Just his fitness.”

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott had earlier criticised the outfield after spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s knee got stuck into the surface in an awkward slide during the defeat against Bangladesh on Saturday.

“We’re lucky Mujeeb hasn’t got a serious knee injury,” the former England batter had said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 135/1 (25); Will Young, Ravindra in a steady partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
  3. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill set to miss IND vs AFG match in Delhi, stays back in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background
    Ayan Acharya
  5. India at Asian Games 2023: Reaffirming faith in old favourites, breaking new grounds to go past 100-medal mark
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill set to miss IND vs AFG match in Delhi, stays back in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background
    Ayan Acharya
  3. World Cup 2023: Netherlands bowls three consecutive maidens in first three overs against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
  5. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 135/1 (25); Will Young, Ravindra in a steady partnership
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 135/1 (25); Will Young, Ravindra in a steady partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
  3. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill set to miss IND vs AFG match in Delhi, stays back in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background
    Ayan Acharya
  5. India at Asian Games 2023: Reaffirming faith in old favourites, breaking new grounds to go past 100-medal mark
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment