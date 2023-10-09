ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh

England captain Jos Buttler has said the “poor outfield” at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala could force his fielders “to be careful while diving” a day before his team’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council’s head of events Chris Tetley and pitch consultant Andy Atkinson inspected the field along with ground staff as part of a scheduled visit on Sunday. An ICC spokesperson had said that the outfield was “rated average” but Tuesday’s game would go ahead as planned.

Buttler said it goes against every instinct of a fielder to not dive.

“I feel it’s a poor outfield. If you feel like you’re having to hold yourself back, it’s not a place you want to be as a fielder. You want to put your body on the line and save every run and have confidence in the field. It’s not as good as it could or should be,” Buttler said.

“Naturally, you want to be instinctive in the field: if you see a ball, you want to dive for it. So it’s unique, to be honest and I know it’s going to be the same for both teams. But if you’re having to hold yourself back, you shouldn’t have to feel like that. Hopefully, fingers crossed, no one on either side picks up an unfortunate injury.”

Asked if the state of the outfield would influence Ben Stokes’ inclusion in the playing eleven, Buttler said, “It has nothing to do with the outfield. Just his fitness.”

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott had earlier criticised the outfield after spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s knee got stuck into the surface in an awkward slide during the defeat against Bangladesh on Saturday.

“We’re lucky Mujeeb hasn’t got a serious knee injury,” the former England batter had said.