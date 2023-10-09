MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill set to miss IND vs AFG match in Delhi, stays back in Chennai

Gill had reportedly tested positive for dengue ahead of India’s campaign opener and didn’t travel with the team to the venue in Chennai for Sunday’s game against Australia.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 15:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP

India batter Shubman Gill will miss India’s second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

“Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team,” a BCCI medical update said on Monday.

Gill had reportedly tested positive for dengue ahead of India’s campaign opener and didn’t travel with the team to the venue in Chennai for Sunday’s game against Australia.

In Gill’s absence, Ishan Kishan opened the batting with captain Rohit Sharma against the Aussies and was dismissed for a golden duck.

